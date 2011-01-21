Bulletstorm on PC to support 3D

Epic Games have confirmed to Big Download that Bulletstorm will support Nvidia's 3D Vision system, and that the PC version will be the only one supporting 3D technology.

PC gamers with access to an Nvidia GeForce graphics card, the 3D Vision kit and a 3D capable monitor will be able to play Epic's insane shooter in brain-bending 3D-o-vision come February 22.

Developer Cliff Bleszinski may be living in hope that this PC exclusive feature could cheer up PC gamers after he made them 'grumpy' by tweeting that the Bulletstorm demo would only be available on consoles.

So does this make up for the lack of a PC demo? Let us know in the comments.