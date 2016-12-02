Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition is a remaster coming April 2017

Update: We've received a press release with a few more details about the Full Clip Edition. It will include all previously-released content, a new "Overkill Campaign Mode" which will feature and unrestricted arsenal of weapons, six new levels for Echo Mode, plus updated visuals and remastered audio effects.

The price is $50, which is a bit eyebrow-raising, though it's currently 15% off on Steam.

Original story: Gearbox has a new publishing wing, and the first game it's publishing is a Bulletstorm remaster from developer People Can Fly. Sweet. I really liked Bulletstorm's silly, colorful, boisterous shooting when it released and I'm not sure it got enough attention at the time.

We don't know much about Full Clip Edition except for what's in the trailer, which debuted this evening at the Game Awards. It looks nice, for sure, though the graphical upgrade may be slightly more notable for console owners (especially those with PS4 Pros).

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition is due on April 7th, 2017. If you're a Duke Nukem fan, you can play the whole game as Duke with voiceover by Jon St. John for free if you pre-order. I'm loathe to ever recommend pre-ordering, but hey, maybe you really, really love Duke.