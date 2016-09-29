Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition appears on Brazilian rating website

I'm not ashamed to say that I really liked Bulletstorm. It was stupid and goofy and uproariously profane, and the shooting bits were pretty good too. For a couple of reasons that we touched on here, it didn't get the sequel that it (in my opinion) so richly deserved, but signs of a Bulletstorm remaster came to light back in June at E3, and now there's been a sighting on Brazil's rating board, the Classificação Indicativa.

The site has a listing for a Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, published by Gearbox and slated for release in 2017 on PC and console. There are no other details, and the game isn't currently listed by the ESRB, PEGI, or the Australian Classification board, but I'll go out on a limb here and say that it's almost certainly the real deal. Bulletstorm was well-reviewed but didn't really catch on with players, while Gearbox's biggest post-Borderlands success has arguably been the release of Homeworld Remastered. (It's also got a Duke Nukem 3D remaster in the pipe.)

All of that, coupled with the E3 surprise, makes it seem awfully likely that a Bulletstorm do-over is on the way. And if it performs reasonably well—and perhaps to somewhat lower expectations—then who knows? Maybe Bulletstorm 2 might someday happen after all. I've reached out to Gearbox and People Can Fly to confirm that the Full Clip Edition is coming, and will update if I receive a reply from either.

Thanks, PCGamesN.





