Build of the week: this giant futuristic rifle is also a PC

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.

Oh Cap-Ten, my Cap-Ten! What a ridiculous mod you've made. Behold ROG Carbine, a computer that is also a gun, also .

I'm not sure where modder Cap-Ten came up with the concept, but I imagine it's inspired by "science fiction," the thing all the kids are into these days. Maybe it was a wholly original thought or an act of divination. Imagine all the objects and shapes and ideas in there world. Imagine them swirling around, gaining speed, faster and faster, until a larger, more perfect object takes shape. A voice whispers, hey, check this shit out and what do you see? It's a gun, from the future.

A future gun replete with a sleek matte finish, divots and panels and lights and weird gun ribbing to imply how very futuristic it is, and best of all, a rectangular gunhole. That's where the gun comes out (I don't know anything about guns.)

I do know a few things about computers though, and while the ROG Carbine looks unwieldy and impractical as a tool for warfare against aliens or evil humans or squids that grow gun arms, it's an adept tool for waging war on graphics.

Check out the spec list below.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

ROG Carbine components:

CPU: Intel Core I7 7700K

Mobo: Asus ROG Strix Z270E Gaming

GPU: Asus ROG Strix GTX1070 OC Gaming

RAM: Crucial Ballistix Tactical 16Gb Kit DDR4-3000

SSD: Crucial MX300 525GB

PSU: Enermax Revolution SFX 550W

Fan: Enermax TB-Silence 12cm