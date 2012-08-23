Broken Sword: The Serpent's Curse Kickstarter seeks funding for fresh adventure

A Kickstarter drive has started seeking funding for a "new, original, Broken Sword game by Charles Cecil." Developers, Revolution have 29 more days to hit their $400,000 target and successfully fund a fifth entry in the classic adventure game series.

Seasoned Broken Sword director, Charles Cecil is heading up development with an experienced team made up of "many of the original Revolution crew." The voice of George Stobbart, Rolf Saxon will return and the new Broken Sword will return to 2D with hand drawn backgrounds created by talent poached from Disney, Dreamworks, Nickelodeon, Universal, Aardman, Sony and 20th Century Fox. The characters will be rendered in 3D and then captured as a series of 2D frames to stop them from using the unfair advantage of an extra dimension to break out of the world when the going gets tough.

The Broken Sword games were (mostly) good, why fall back on Kickstarter to get another game made? "The traditional publishing model has prevented us receiving the required royalties to fund future games," Revolution explain. "With limited financial reserves we have been unable to fund our own titles and so we have not benefited from their success. Now you can help us to change this."

Should you choose to donate, there are loads of rewards tiers to consider, all of which are summarised toward the bottom of the Kickstarter page. $15 will secure you a copy of the game on release, but you can gain entrance to the wrap party, launch party, "monthly code jams" and tons more for the low, low figure of 10,000 bucks.

So what's Broken Sword: Serpent's Curse about? Lo, a handy summary, and a video in which Charles Cecil invades the 2D realm to explain this whole scenario to George and Nico:

"When a mysterious painting is stolen during an armed raid on a Paris gallery, George and Nico are thrown by chance into the investigation together. From Paris to London and beyond, the trail becomes a race against time as dark forces from Europe's turbulent past are woken from their slumber. Broken Sword characters old and new are encountered - but who can George and Nico trust? The journey they are on reveals a conspiracy as old as the written word, whose ancient heresies will cause innocent blood to spill once more..."