Broken Age Act 1 releases early for Kickstarter backers next Tuesday

Double Fine's split-in-half and then split-in-half-again adventure Broken Age will be released next week for its Kickstarter backers - or its first act will, anyway. Tim Schafer revealed as much on twitter over the course of a couple of tweets , which also promised that the game's "public release date will be announced then too". The Steam Early Access release - which, too, contains only Act 1 - is expected to appear a couple of weeks after backers get their hands on it, while the full, two-act-long game is due sometime this Spring. It is a slightly confusing situation, yes.

Broken Age, you'll recall, is a point-and-click adventure that tells the parallel stories of Shay (an Elijah Wood-voiced boy living alone on a spaceship) and Vella, a young girl trying to escape her fate as a sacrificee. Tim Schafer seems rather excited about the whole thing, as the following tweet shows. "Haven't shipped a game of my own in 4.5 years, an adventure game in 16, a point-n-click in almost 20. Next Tuesday is going to be exciting!"

Ta, Eurogamer .