Bring a liquid cooling chill to your AMD or Intel CPU for just $65

Liquid cooling does not have to be an expensive affair. Likewise, you don't have to restrict yourself to a 120mm liquid cooler to keep things affordable, you just have to strike at the right time. Like right now—Cooler Master's MasterLiquid ML240L V2 RGB all-in-one liquid cooler is on sale for $64.99 at Gamestop.

This is a 280mm AIO cooler. The larger radiator offers more cooling potential than a 120mm radiator, provided you have room inside your PC case. Larger coolers are come with more fans—two 140mm SickleFlow RGB fans, in this instance, with redesigned blades that are supposed to are supposed to result in quieter operation, compared to the V1 release.

Affordable Liquid Cooling Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240L V2 RGB Liquid Cooler | $79.99 $64.99 at GameStop

At this price, the only reason to shop for a smaller all-in-one liquid cooler would be if you can't fit this in your case. As long as you have a pair of open fan slots, however, there's a good chance it is compatible.

Cooler Master introduced a new pump design for its V2 model as well. It features a dual chamber design, along with an improved impeller and housing to boost cooling performance and efficiency, while running quieter, the company says.

There is a high level of compatibility here as well. The ML240L V2 supports a wide range of sockets, both new and old: LGA2066, LGA2011-v3, LGA2011, LGA1200, LGA1151, LGA1150, LGA1155, and LGA1156 for Intel systems, and AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2, FM2+, FM2, and FM1 for AMD rigs.

We have not tested this specific cooler, but we have looked at the larger ML360R, which we consider one of the best CPU coolers. Reviews around the web are generally positive on the ML240L V2, too.