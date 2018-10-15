Bowsette sets Breath of the Wild alight in this work-in-progress emulated mod

Breath of the Wild's PC mod scene is bizarre and amazing, wrote Lauren Morton last year, and it's still throwing curveballs today. Bowsette—the Bowser-Princess Peach crossover that first stormed the interwebs last month—is the latest star to enter Hyrule via emulation.

(Before we continue, this from Wes on how the Cemu emulator's devs got Zelda: Breath of the Wild running in just a few hours is worth a gander.)

As reported by GoNintendo (via Kotaku) Bowsette comes with a combustible dress, horns and a flaming sword, and is seen kicking ass up and down Hyrule in the following in-development footage. Observe:

For those interested, the Bowsette in Breath of the Wild mod isn't available to download as yet—but its creator Lynard Killer points would-be players to their BotW modding hub Discord. Expect updates in the coming days, weeks and months there.

Bowsette of course joins the likes of GTA: San Andreas's Carl Johnson, The Witcher 3's Geralt of Rivia and a Sonic-styled motorcycle in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on PC. While we wait for this one, let me refer you to another of Wes' stories—the ethics of emulation: how creators, the community, and the law view console emulators.