Blow your Black Friday gaming laptop budget on the world's fastest mobile GPU

(opens in new tab) MSI Vector GP66 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti | Core i9 12900H | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,599.99 $1,999.99 at Newegg (save $600) (opens in new tab)

If it's the fastest currently available mobile GPU you demand, look no further. The MSI Vector GP66 packs an RTX 3080 Ti, not to mention 32GB of RAM, a 165Hz 1440p display, a hefty 12900H Intel CPU and a 1TB SSD. At this price point, that's one hell of a spec list.

Nvidia will probably announce some hot new RTX 40 series mobile graphics chips in January (opens in new tab). But you likely won't be able to buy actual laptops with those GPUs for at least a month or two afterwards. Until then, this is as good as it gets: The MSI Vector GP66, complete with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, the fastest mobile graphics chip on the planet.

It's yours for a relative steal at $1,999, all in. A substantial sum, to be sure, but cheap than most laptops with the non-Ti RTX tend to go for. What's more, the 15.6-inch Vector GP66 is positively rammed with additional performance-enhancing goodies.

Up front and center, there's a a 15.6-inch, 1440p IPS display running at 165Hz refresh. Next, CPU power comes from an Intel Core i9 12900H chip with six performance cores and eight efficiency cores, plus a maximum clockspeed of 5GHz. It's a monster of a mobile processor.

To that you can add fully 32GB of RAM, plus a beefy 1TB M.2 SSD. Extras include dual M.2 slots, HDMI 2.1 output and a 720p webcam. Connectivity includes three USB-A ports, USB-C, mini DisplayPort and WiFi 6E.

As for battery life, we wouldn't be expecting all that much from the 65Whr lithium pack. But you should be able to squeeze out three or four hours of light usage. But then this is a true desktop replacement rig, not something slim and light you slip into a bag whenever you pop out.

In other words, the point of the MSI Vector GP66 is to bash out frames at a blistering rate. With the fastest available mobile GPU, we reckon you'll struggle to find anything faster in a mobile form factor for under 2,000 bucks.