Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night adds Solid Snake man David Hayter to the cast

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night creator Koji Igarashi said last week that the game would have $10 day-one DLC, followed by new characters, modes, and cosmetics released in free post-launch updates. The first of those new characters was revealed today, and it's none other than Solid Snake! Well, sort of.

It's David Hayter, the voice actor best known for his work as the Snake-man in the Metal Gear Solid series. In Bloodstained, he'll be providing the pipes for a fearsome looking demon hunter named Zangetsu, whose thirst for revenge against the demons of hell "is a raging inferno that knows no peace." He—Zangetsu, that is, not Hayter—wields a deadly Zangetsuto katana and elemental magic, and uses a chain hook to access areas that would otherwise be impossible to reach.

The Castlevania-inspired Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is scheduled for release on June 18, more than two years past its originally-expected release in the first half of 2017. Based on a trailer released last month comparing the current state of the game with its condition back then, I'd say it was time well spent.