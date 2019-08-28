Bloodlines 2's first faction is the old money Pioneers

Vampires are political beasts: They are born into clans—Brujah, Tremere, Ventrue, Malkavian and so forth—but they form into factions. The Camarilla is a powerful sect that seeks to impose order on vampire society, the Anarchs are all about individual freedom, and the Sabbat embrace the inherent superiority of vampires over humanity, often to horrific ends.

The first Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 faction to be revealed is a newcomer to the series. The Pioneers were among the earliest to settle in Seattle, which they view as a "last frontier," free from the ancient power structures of other cities. But their hold on power has weakened in recent years, and they've been forced to cede control over all but some minor parts of the city. Their idealism, romanticism, and fierce independence carries echoes of the Anarchs, but they hold themselves apart from their more "hot-headed" brothers and sisters.

Like other factions in Bloodlines 2, the Pioneers have their own "defining characteristics":

Past Glories – Their long history in the area means that many Pioneers cling tightly to their memories of what once was, and their loyalty to each other. They will fight furiously to preserve what remains of their old world.

– Their long history in the area means that many Pioneers cling tightly to their memories of what once was, and their loyalty to each other. They will fight furiously to preserve what remains of their old world. The Insider's Club – Their precipitous loss of power over the past 20 years has left Pioneers wary of outsiders—including fledglings seeking to join their ranks.

– Their precipitous loss of power over the past 20 years has left Pioneers wary of outsiders—including fledglings seeking to join their ranks. Old Money – You can make a lot of money when you're at the top of the heap for more than a century, and the Pioneers have. But the massive infusions of cash rolling into modern-day Seattle have dramatically diminished the power of their pocketbooks.

They also have a pretty nice stronghold.

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

The Pioneers are one of five factions in Bloodlines 2 that will be revealed "over the coming months." Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is set to come out in March 2020.