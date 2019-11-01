Overwatch 2 announced at BlizzCon with a spectacular cinematic

Blizzard finally made it official today during the BlizzCon opening ceremonies: Overwatch 2 is on the way.

Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan surprised the crowd with word that the new game will be playable at BlizzCon. In fact, the logos for the Overwatch PCs set up at the show all flipped over to the Overwatch 2 logo after the announcement—a very nice touch.

(Image credit: Future)

The new game still maintains a 6v6 PvP game, with a new "core" competitive mode called Push. It will be available in Casual and Competitive modes, and will also be played in the Overwatch League.

But it will also feature "a ton of PvE content," including "a complete story experience," Kaplan said on stage. Hero missions are focused on "highly-replayable co-op" play, which Kaplan said are similar to hero missions in Diablo.

Kaplan also said that Overwatch 2 will feature multiple new heroes, and all heroes in the game are getting major visual upgrades, so we should be seeing some fun new skins coming soon. Importantly, Overwatch and Overwatch 2 will have a "shared multiplayer environment," meaning that Overwatch players will have access to all the maps and modes that are new in the game, and all Overwatch cosmetics will carry over into Overwatch 2: "Nothing's getting left behind, no one's getting left behind," Kaplan said.

We'll update with more details about the new Overwatch as they become available. Follow along with all our BlizzCon 2019 cover here.