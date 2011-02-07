Blizzcon 2011 dates announced

This year's Blizzcon will be taking place in Anaheim California on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 October. The venue will be the Anaheim Convention Centre, which has been the home of the show since it began in 2005. Blizzcon is always packed full of competitions, costumes, game announcements and tournaments, and the 2011 show will be no different. Diablo 3 is well into development and Blizzard will certainly be working on the next World of Warcraft expansion, so there's likely to be plenty on show. Ticket pricing and details of the event will be announced on the Blizzard site closer to October. We'll let you know when that happens, tickets to BlizzCon 2010 sold out in minutes.