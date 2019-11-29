Black Friday Newegg deals 2019

Where to find Black Friday deals
Amazon - All the things
Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops
B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs
Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories
Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops
Staples - Gaming Chairs
Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs
Gamestop - Games and Toys
Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories
Newegg - Components and Hardware
Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games
Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops
NZXT - 10% off all builds
We finally know what's inside the egg, and it's not an alien or some other cosmic horror. It's fresh, yolky Black Friday Newegg deals! We're in the midst of the big sales extravaganza, and Newegg's Black Friday deals are, as usual, rife with some of the best savings on PC hardware and accessories we can find. If you're in the market for a new PC or have been sitting on a stubborn upgrade for too long, Newegg's a good destination to save money.
Newegg regularly rolls out new deals, so we're keeping this page updated with those as they come in. Outside of Newegg, we're also keeping a sharp eye out for the best Black Friday PC gaming deals across the web. Black Friday deals won't stop just because it's the weekend, either. Will they ever stop? Will we ever stop seeing them in our sleep? We don't know. But we do know that there are deals in the egg.
Newegg's specialties are bundled deals, with the retailer often throwing in a game code and extra money off via rebates and coupon codes. It may not be the best place for prebuilt PCs, but if you're looking to build one on your own, it's component heaven.
So keep checking back. We'll be doing the same, adding the best Newegg Black Friday deals as we find them, into Black Friday and beyond the deals veil.
Top 5 Newegg Black Friday deals right now
- ABS Mage M gaming desktop | $1,599.99 (save $300)
- MSI GL73 gaming laptop $699.99
- MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Super Armor OC | $469.99 after MIR (save $30)
- Asus ROG Strix XG32VQ 32" monitor $399.99 (save $100)
- Adata XPG Gammix D10 16GB DDR4 RAM | $49.99 (save $30)
Best Newegg deals right now
Black Friday savings have arrived, which means you can cash in on some of Newegg's best deals right now. Keep in mind that Newegg also has daily deals that rotate every 24 hours—so it can be worth poking in every day to see what they have going on sale.
SkyTech gaming desktop | Ryzen 5 2600 | GTX 1660 | 8GB RAM | 500GB SSD | $659 (save ~$100)
Here's a less expensive gaming PC built around AMD's Ryzen 5 2600 CPU and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 GPU. It also qualifies for three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.View Deal
Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo | 120mm Fan | $24.99 after MIR (save $15)
This has long been one of our favorite coolers because of the bang-for-buck ratio. It's relatively inexpensive, cools well, and runs quiet. Price is after a $10 mail-in-rebate.
View Deal
Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti | $1,109.99 (save $40)
Using coupon code BLACKFR36 knocks $40 off the price of this card, but you're actually saving a bit more—this card has sold for around $1,300 for the past several weeks. This is the cheapest we have seen an RTX 2080 Ti with three cooling fans, so far.
View Deal
MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Super Armor OC | $469.99 after MIR (save $30)
Nvidia only recently refreshed its RTX lineup with upgraded "Super" models, but everything is fair game during Black Friday. In this case, a mail-in-rebate allows you to snag this factory overclocked card for $469.99. It also comes with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
View Deal
EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Black Gaming | $469.99 after MIR (save $30)
Here's another custom GeForce RTX 2070 Super card for the same price after rebate. If you don't want to mess with rebates, it's still a bit discounted—using code EMCUUVB44 at checkout knocks $10 off the price (either way, use it for the full discount).
View Deal
ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger | $349.99 after MIR (save ~90$)
Even at $369.99, this is the least expensive Radeon RX 5700 XT around. Factor in the $20 mail-in-rebate and a free copy of Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon Breakpoint and it becomes an even more enticing buy, especially for a factory overclocked model.
View Deal
Adata Ultimate SU800 SSD | 2TB | 2.5-inch | $184.99 ($65 off list)
Game installs are not getting any smaller, but fortunately, big capacity SSDs continue to fall in price. While this 2TB hasn't sold for its MSRP in a bit, it's still around $25 below what it normally sells for. It's also the cheapest we've ever seen this model.
View Deal
Crucial MX500 SSD | 500GB | 2.5-inch | $56.99 (save ~$10)
The discount is not ginormous on this one, but it's a low price for the 500GB of one of our favorite SSDs.View Deal
Acer XG270HU gaming monitor | 27-inch | 1440p | FreeSync | $239.99 (save $50)
Here's a "frameless" 27-inch display with a native 2560x1440 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It also supports AMD's FreeSync technology. Use coupon code 9BFCMPC442 for the full discount.
Asus ROG Strix XG32VQ monitor | 32-inch | 1440p | FreeSync | $399.99 (save $100)
The XG32VQ is a large, curved display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and FreeSync support. View Deal
Aorus AD27QD gaming monitor | 27-inch | 1440p | $469.99 after coupon (save $80)
Aorus is Gigabyte's gaming brand, and this monitor ticks a lot of desirable boxes—it has an IPS panel, 2560x1440 resolution, 1ms response time, HDR support, FreeSync support, and is G-Sync Compatible. Use code BLACKFR23 for the full discount.View Deal
Acer KG241P gaming monitor | 24-inch | 144Hz | $149.99 (save $50)
This is a tasty price for a 1080p gaming monitor, and a fast one at that—it has a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync support.
View Deal
Samsung LU28E570DS/ZA monitor | 24-inch| 4K | $249.99 ($100 off list)
If you have the GPU hardware to drive a 4K resolution gaming experience, this monitor will get you there at a good price (the lowest we've seen so far). It's $100 off list, and $50 below what it's been going for the past several weeks.View Deal
Alienware AW3418DW monitor | 34-inch | G-Sync | $649.99 ($700 off list)
If you're looking to big, this monitor fits the bill. It's 34 inches of brilliant real estate with a 3440x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync support. The list price is ambitious, but this is still around $120+ below what it's been selling for the past couple of months.View Deal
Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite motherboard | $149.99 after MIR (save $50)
This is a high-end X570 motherboard for AMD's Ryzen processors. It's built for the rigors of overclocking and offers copious connectivity options. Price is after a $20 mail-in-rebate.
View Deal
Asus ROG Strix X570-E Gaming motherboard | $284.99 (save $45)
The X570-E Gaming is one of the higher-end X570 motherboards for AMD's Ryzen processors. It's decked out with amenities, including a 2.5G LAN port, onboard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) connectivity, two M.2 sockets, and the list goes on.
View Deal
Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master motherboard | $229.99 (save ~$30-$50)
Here's a higher end motherboard for an Intel system. The Z390 Aorus Master usually sells for between $260 and $280, so you're saving a decent amount with this deal.View Deal
G.Skill Trident Z RGB RAM | 32GB DDR4-3200 | $134.99 (save ~$20)
RAM pricing fluctuates so much that it's difficult to pinpoint where deals begin and end. However, this one was typically selling for around $160 before it started falling further in November, and is at its lowest point. It's a capacious kit (32GB) and fast (3200MHz).View Deal
G.Skill Trident Z Neo RAM | 32GB DDR4-3600 | $149.99 (save ~$30)
G.Skill built this kit specifically for AMD Ryzen platforms. In such a system, this kit is rated to hit 3,600MHz with 18-22-22-42 timings (it's a fast kit, in other words).View Deal
Adata XPG Gammix D10 RAM | 16GB DDR4-3000 | $49.99 (save $30)
16GB of RAM is the sweet spot for a gaming PC, and at $49.99 for this kit, it's difficult to justify going with just an 8GB kit. Use coupon code MKTCWB7 for the full discount.View Deal
G.Skill Ripjaws V Series RAM | 16GB DDR4-3600 | $69.99 (save ~$15)
This kit offers a desirable combination of speed and timings, and hits that 16GB sweet spot for a gaming PC without an obscene price tag attached.
View Deal
Seasonic Focus GX-750 PSU | 750W | 80+ Gold | Modular | $79.99 after MIR (save $40)
Seasonic is a trusted name in the PSU space, and this model offers plenty of wattage for most builds. It's also fully modular, 80+ Gold certified, and backed by a long 10-year warranty.View Deal
Intel 660p SSD | 1TB | M.2 PCIe | $82.99 (save $12)
Intel's 660p offers great bang for the buck, and while the savings are not ginormous here, this is the lowest price we've seen the 1TB model sell for. At this price, it's easy to justify buying a 1TB capacity M.2 NVMe SSD.
Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB mechanical keyboard | $89.99 ($90 off list)
The G910 Orion Spark RGB uses Logitech's own Romer-G mechanical key switches explicitly designed for gaming. There's also a spot on this plank to dock your phone as a secondary display, via Logitech's Arx Control app. While this keyboard doesn't normally sell for its list price, this the cheapest it's been in quite some time.View Deal
Razer DeathAdder Chroma |$44.99 (save $25)
One of our favorite gaming rodents, the DeathAdder is a strong tool if you love nothing better than clicking on heads in an FPS, and is enjoying a hefty half-off discount. View Deal
Intel Core i5-9400F | 6 cores 2.9GHz (4.1GHz Turbo) | LGA 1151 | $184.99 (save $95)
This extremely cost effective CPU is a good deal if you're on a super tight budget, but it doesn't come with integrated graphics so make sure you have a graphics card handy.View Deal
Intel Core i7-9700K | 8 cores 3.6GHz (4.9GHz Turbo) | LGA 1151 | $339.99 (save ~$50)
The Core i7-9700K is a stout processor, and with this discount, it's suddenly a much more compelling option versus its usual pricetag ($374-$385).
View Deal
AMD Ryzen 7 2700 | 8-Core 3.2GHz (4.1GHz Max Boost) | Socket AM4 | $139.99 (save $160)
This is an excellent deal on a mid-tier CPU that also comes with two extra deals: A subscription to Xbox Game Pass and a free game including The Outer Worlds and Borderlands 3.View Deal
MSI GL73 gaming laptop | i5-9300H | GTX 1050 Ti | 256GB SSD | 8GB RAM | $669.99 (save $100)
This is a solid budget gaming laptop, with a GPU and CPU that'll handle most games. You get an extra $50 rebate, and a free headset too.View Deal
MSI Optix AG32C gaming monitor | 32-inch curved | 165Hz | 1ms | $229.99 (save $100)
Currently sold out, but may come back in stock. This is a decent price for a 32" curved monitor, especially with that delightful 165Hz refresh rate. You're saving $90 here, plus another $10 with a rebate card, a good reduction.View Deal
ABS Mage M gaming desktop | i7-9700K | RTX 2080 Super | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,599.99 (save $300)
Currently sold out, but may come back in stock. Save a few hundred bucks on this decked out gaming PC with a Core i7-9700K processor and GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU. It has plenty of power to play games at high settings, and a good amount of storage (1TB SSD).
View Deal
PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 5700 XT | $419.99 (save $20)
Currently sold out. The Red Devil variant of the Radeon RX 5700 XT is a new entry, and Newegg is offering a $20 discount right off the bat, with coupon code 9BFCMPC25. It has an aggressive look and three cooling fans to keep temps in check.View Deal
Black Friday Newegg deals—when do they start?
Our guides
Even though the Black Friday Newegg deals have been rolling in for a couple of weeks now, they are now officially in full swing. If there's something you're particularly interested in buying through Newegg, it's worth bookmarking this page and checking back often just to make sure you're not missing any deals. Likewise, Black Friday Newegg deals will probably last until Christmas. That's because Black Friday is happening so late this year, and Cyber Monday doesn't start until December 2.
In terms of buying advice, remember that Newegg's Price Match Guarantee only affects certain items (you'll see the badge clearly displayed on the item's page) and doesn't apply to Black Friday deals from other retailers. Keep that in mind because if you happen to buy something and then see a better deal elsewhere, Newegg probably won't match that price and refund you.
How to save money with Black Friday Newegg deals
Black Friday can be overwhelming. With so much on sale from so many retailers at different price points, it can be frustrating knowing whether you're actually getting the best deal or not. Here are some tips to help you sift through the noise.
1. Know what you need in advance
Retailers like Newegg want to hook you with all sorts of crazy deals on hardware and gadgets you might not actually need to buy. So before Black Friday comes, it helps to make a shopping list of what you actually need and set a budget for how much you're willing to spend to get it. Unless a crazy good deal pops up on something you absolutely need, understand that it's okay to ignore a good sale even if the price is heavily discounted.
2. Always keep price comparison sites bookmarked and nearby
Though Newegg often has very competitive deals, you owe it to yourself to make sure it's the best deal. So before you hit the purchase button, make sure to check websites like CamelCamelCamel which will show you competitive deals from Amazon specifically. Hover Hound is an extension for Google Chrome (also available for Firefox) specifically made for Newegg that shows you price comparisons and price history, which is invaluable for figuring out what is and isn't a deal.
3. Keep an eye our for those always-enticing extras
Depending on what you're looking for, hardware often comes bundled with some nice extras to sweeten the deal. This is especially true for graphics cards, which often come bundled with new games, but can also apply to CPU and motherboard combos and more. So before you buy something, it's worth to check around and see if you can get that same deal but with a nice freebie too.