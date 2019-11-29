Black Friday Newegg deals 2019

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

We finally know what's inside the egg, and it's not an alien or some other cosmic horror. It's fresh, yolky Black Friday Newegg deals! We're in the midst of the big sales extravaganza, and Newegg's Black Friday deals are, as usual, rife with some of the best savings on PC hardware and accessories we can find. If you're in the market for a new PC or have been sitting on a stubborn upgrade for too long, Newegg's a good destination to save money.

Newegg regularly rolls out new deals, so we're keeping this page updated with those as they come in. Outside of Newegg, we're also keeping a sharp eye out for the best Black Friday PC gaming deals across the web. Black Friday deals won't stop just because it's the weekend, either. Will they ever stop? Will we ever stop seeing them in our sleep? We don't know. But we do know that there are deals in the egg.

Newegg's specialties are bundled deals, with the retailer often throwing in a game code and extra money off via rebates and coupon codes. It may not be the best place for prebuilt PCs, but if you're looking to build one on your own, it's component heaven.

So keep checking back. We'll be doing the same, adding the best Newegg Black Friday deals as we find them, into Black Friday and beyond the deals veil.

Top 5 Newegg Black Friday deals right now

Best Newegg deals right now

Black Friday savings have arrived, which means you can cash in on some of Newegg's best deals right now. Keep in mind that Newegg also has daily deals that rotate every 24 hours—so it can be worth poking in every day to see what they have going on sale.

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti | $1,109.99 (save $40)

Using coupon code BLACKFR36 knocks $40 off the price of this card, but you're actually saving a bit more—this card has sold for around $1,300 for the past several weeks. This is the cheapest we have seen an RTX 2080 Ti with three cooling fans, so far.



MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Super Armor OC | $469.99 after MIR (save $30)

Nvidia only recently refreshed its RTX lineup with upgraded "Super" models, but everything is fair game during Black Friday. In this case, a mail-in-rebate allows you to snag this factory overclocked card for $469.99. It also comes with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.



EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Black Gaming | $469.99 after MIR (save $30)

Here's another custom GeForce RTX 2070 Super card for the same price after rebate. If you don't want to mess with rebates, it's still a bit discounted—using code EMCUUVB44 at checkout knocks $10 off the price (either way, use it for the full discount).



ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger | $349.99 after MIR (save ~90$)

Even at $369.99, this is the least expensive Radeon RX 5700 XT around. Factor in the $20 mail-in-rebate and a free copy of Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon Breakpoint and it becomes an even more enticing buy, especially for a factory overclocked model.



Adata Ultimate SU800 SSD | 2TB | 2.5-inch | $184.99 ($65 off list)

Game installs are not getting any smaller, but fortunately, big capacity SSDs continue to fall in price. While this 2TB hasn't sold for its MSRP in a bit, it's still around $25 below what it normally sells for. It's also the cheapest we've ever seen this model.



Samsung LU28E570DS/ZA monitor | 24-inch| 4K | $249.99 ($100 off list)

Samsung LU28E570DS/ZA monitor | 24-inch| 4K | $249.99 ($100 off list)

If you have the GPU hardware to drive a 4K resolution gaming experience, this monitor will get you there at a good price (the lowest we've seen so far). It's $100 off list, and $50 below what it's been going for the past several weeks.

Alienware AW3418DW monitor | 34-inch | G-Sync | $649.99 ($700 off list)

Alienware AW3418DW monitor | 34-inch | G-Sync | $649.99 ($700 off list)

If you're looking to big, this monitor fits the bill. It's 34 inches of brilliant real estate with a 3440x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync support. The list price is ambitious, but this is still around $120+ below what it's been selling for the past couple of months.

G.Skill Trident Z RGB RAM | 32GB DDR4-3200 | $134.99 (save ~$20)

G.Skill Trident Z RGB RAM | 32GB DDR4-3200 | $134.99 (save ~$20)

RAM pricing fluctuates so much that it's difficult to pinpoint where deals begin and end. However, this one was typically selling for around $160 before it started falling further in November, and is at its lowest point. It's a capacious kit (32GB) and fast (3200MHz).

Intel 660p SSD | 1TB | M.2 PCIe | $82.99 (save $12)

Intel's 660p offers great bang for the buck, and while the savings are not ginormous here, this is the lowest price we've seen the 1TB model sell for. At this price, it's easy to justify buying a 1TB capacity M.2 NVMe SSD.



Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB mechanical keyboard | $89.99 ($90 off list)

Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB mechanical keyboard | $89.99 ($90 off list)

The G910 Orion Spark RGB uses Logitech's own Romer-G mechanical key switches explicitly designed for gaming. There's also a spot on this plank to dock your phone as a secondary display, via Logitech's Arx Control app. While this keyboard doesn't normally sell for its list price, this the cheapest it's been in quite some time.

Razer DeathAdder Chroma |$44.99 (save $25)

Razer DeathAdder Chroma |$44.99 (save $25)

One of our favorite gaming rodents, the DeathAdder is a strong tool if you love nothing better than clicking on heads in an FPS, and is enjoying a hefty half-off discount.

PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 5700 XT | $419.99 (save $20)

PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 5700 XT | $419.99 (save $20)

Currently sold out. The Red Devil variant of the Radeon RX 5700 XT is a new entry, and Newegg is offering a $20 discount right off the bat, with coupon code 9BFCMPC25. It has an aggressive look and three cooling fans to keep temps in check.

Black Friday Newegg deals—when do they start?

(Image credit: Asus)

Even though the Black Friday Newegg deals have been rolling in for a couple of weeks now, they are now officially in full swing. If there's something you're particularly interested in buying through Newegg, it's worth bookmarking this page and checking back often just to make sure you're not missing any deals. Likewise, Black Friday Newegg deals will probably last until Christmas. That's because Black Friday is happening so late this year, and Cyber Monday doesn't start until December 2.

In terms of buying advice, remember that Newegg's Price Match Guarantee only affects certain items (you'll see the badge clearly displayed on the item's page) and doesn't apply to Black Friday deals from other retailers. Keep that in mind because if you happen to buy something and then see a better deal elsewhere, Newegg probably won't match that price and refund you.

How to save money with Black Friday Newegg deals

Black Friday can be overwhelming. With so much on sale from so many retailers at different price points, it can be frustrating knowing whether you're actually getting the best deal or not. Here are some tips to help you sift through the noise.

1. Know what you need in advance

Retailers like Newegg want to hook you with all sorts of crazy deals on hardware and gadgets you might not actually need to buy. So before Black Friday comes, it helps to make a shopping list of what you actually need and set a budget for how much you're willing to spend to get it. Unless a crazy good deal pops up on something you absolutely need, understand that it's okay to ignore a good sale even if the price is heavily discounted.

2. Always keep price comparison sites bookmarked and nearby

Though Newegg often has very competitive deals, you owe it to yourself to make sure it's the best deal. So before you hit the purchase button, make sure to check websites like CamelCamelCamel which will show you competitive deals from Amazon specifically. Hover Hound is an extension for Google Chrome (also available for Firefox) specifically made for Newegg that shows you price comparisons and price history, which is invaluable for figuring out what is and isn't a deal.

3. Keep an eye our for those always-enticing extras

Depending on what you're looking for, hardware often comes bundled with some nice extras to sweeten the deal. This is especially true for graphics cards, which often come bundled with new games, but can also apply to CPU and motherboard combos and more. So before you buy something, it's worth to check around and see if you can get that same deal but with a nice freebie too.