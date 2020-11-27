Black Friday gaming laptop deal: This RTX 2070 laptop is $1,100 on Amazon for one day only

For today only, Amazon has got an MSI GL65 Leopard gaming laptop for only $1,100. This Black Friday deal is the cheapest this laptop has ever been all year. This mid-range system has got an Intel Core i7-10750H, 512GB NVMe SSD, 16GB RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 2070—a nice powerful system that takes full advantage of a 144Hz IPS display in full HD. A good pick if you play many competitive shooters like Call of Duty Warzone or Valorant and require buttery-smooth gameplay.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

The 512GB NVMe SSD makes for speedy load times, though be on the lookout for additional SSD deals for future upgrading. The steelseries gaming keyboard makes for a great typing experience, an often overlooked feature in gaming laptops. The only real downside to this laptop is a lackluster 720p integrated webcam, so it may be in your best interest to invest in a solid 1080p webcam.

This isn't the only MSI gaming laptop on sale right now; we've been keeping track of MSI's dragon labeled machines this entire week right here just in case you're looking for a more budget system or something a bit fancier.

BEST BUDGET PC DEAL MSI GL65 Leopard Gaming Laptop| RTX 2070 | Intel i7 | $1,399 $1,100 at Amazon (save $300)

A solid performing midrange gaming laptop with a great keyboard and speedy thin-bezel display.

(Today, November 27, only)



View Deal

This laptop makes for a decent enough desktop replacement; we can't stress enough how great this keyboard feels to type on for everyday use. The RTX 2070 is a great card that'll pump out a high frame count on the 1080p display. For $1,100, you're getting a lot of performance inside a well-built machine.