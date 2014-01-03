BioWare still undecided on Dragon Age: Inquisition multiplayer

Dragon Age: Inquisition producer Cameron Lee has made a suspiciously uncommitted statement about a multiplayer mode for the game: "The Mass Effect multiplayer stuff is really good, so we've certainly looked at options like that, but we haven't decided on anything in terms of multiplayer at this point," Cameron tells OXM at a preview event. The statement is the latest in what is now a years-long tease about a multiplayer mode, which would be quite the novelty for a fantasy role-playing game of this type.

We first heard rumor of the multiplayer mode in 2011 when "industry insiders" slipped a few details to Kotaku , with the extra juicy tidbit that you'll actually get to play as a dragon, allegedly. We were also just starting to learn more about Mass Effect 3's multiplayer mode at that time. BioWare seemed to be pretty happy with how it turned out and critics didn't hate it either (though we weren't big fans ), so its overall success should encourage BioWare to add a similar mode to Dragon Age: Inquisition.

However, Dragon Age: Inquisition is currently slated for a Fall 2014 release , giving BioWare almost year to cut or commit to multiplayer. Also, as Cameron points out in the interview, it'll be more challenging to implement such a mode in Dragon Age: Inquisition than it was in Mass Effect 3, which became more and more like a shooter with every release, a genre where multiplayer is far more commonplace.

Either way, it seems like BioWare is trucking along with Inquistion. We last reported on the game when the team announced it was going to play through the " Holiday Build ," which includes the complete storyline and all gameplay systems.