Bioshock Infinite gets Season Pass for three upcoming DLC packs

Irrational have just announced the Bioshock Infinite Season Pass, a three-pack DLC pre-order bundle that will be made available at the game's launch on March 26. I guess inherent in that reveal is also the news that Bioshock Infinite will be getting at least three additional bits of DLC content.

With work on Bioshock Infinite now finished , it's not really a surprise to learn that the team at Irrational are moving to add-on duty. Still, season passes always feel like an unnecessary gamble. Pre-ordering a game is a risk in itself, but pre-ordering add-on content with no clue as to what it'll be seems like a step too far. Sure, it could be excellent - Borderlands 2's DLC has been mostly great, making its pass worthwhile in the long run - but surely that's a decision to be made, you know, when it exists .

If you absolutely must secure absolutely every single piece of Bioshock Infinite, regardless of whether it's even real yet, the pass will cost £15.99 or $19.99. You'll also get the Early Bird Special Pack, which contains weapon damage upgrades, gold weapon skins and other shiny trinkets.