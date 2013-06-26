BioShock Infinite: Columbia's Finest DLC drops bonus items, not story

We're still waiting for the DLC that fleshes out Columbia's bloody history, but Irrational Games has released the "Columbia's Finest" DLC pack in hopes of fleshing out your inventory instead.

Putting $4.99 on the table will nab you six new Gear items, five extra lock picks, 500 Silver Eagles, and two weapon upgrades: Comstock's Eagle Eye Sniper Rifle and China Broom Shotgun.

Those of us who paid for the season pass in anticipation of Infinite's story-related DLC still need to pay for admission to the "Columbia's Finest" DLC package. This pack doesn't spin any narrative threads—it just gives people a chance to buy all the in-game pre-order bonuses in a single pack.

But what of those additional narrative threads? Well, according to Creative Director Ken Levine, they're still coming. Levine recently tweeted an update to address fan concerns:

The term “Day One DLC” is downright toxic these days, and Irrational is answering everyone's requests by working on DLC after the original game has shipped. That pushes up the release date—a consequence many aren't too fond of either. Perhaps there's a nice middle ground between DLC development and post-launch release that has yet to be discovered.

Either way, it'd be nice to have some kind of release window for when the first piece of DLC falls from Columbia and into our laps, but I suppose we'll just have to refer to the one on Steam, which says all three add-ons will be available by March 2014.