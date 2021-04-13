What’s the best ZRG 20mm Warzone loadout? Introduced partway through Warzone Season 2, the sniper is proving one of the deadliest snipers in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Cold War. The ZRG 20mm feels hefty, with what feels like an age passing between aiming and firing, but it’s more than worth it for the reliable firepower and accuracy over long ranges.

To unlock the ZRG 20mm in Warzone, you need to earn two Longshot medals in ten different matches, using sniper rifles. You can do this in either Warzone or Cold War. Once you’ve unlocked the elite sniper though, here’s our list of some of the best ZRG 20mm loadouts for Warzone.

Long-range

The best ZRG 20mm Warzone loadout for long-range fights

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Moderator

Agency Moderator Barrel: 43.9” Combat Recon

43.9” Combat Recon Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Ammo: 5RND Magazine

5RND Magazine Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Primary

FFAR

Perks

Cold-Blooded

Overkill

Tracker

Throwables

Lethal: Claymore

Claymore Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

The ZRG 20mm is one of the most powerful weapons in Warzone. You’re guaranteed a kill if you hit an opposing player in the head, chest, stomach, or even shoulders, so there isn’t really any reason to boost its firepower of the weapon in a custom build.

Instead, focus on fire rate, since it's the slowest of all Warzone guns. Equip the Bruiser Grip in the underbarrel slot to speed up your aim-down-sights time, and go with the Serpent Wrap in the rear grip slot for a similar effect. Although Serpent Wrap does slightly penalise your sprint-to-fire time, it’s more than worth it for the ADS bonus.

Next, take the 43.9” Combat Recon for the barrel. This gives a big boost to the weapon’s bullet velocity, meaning you're guaranteed one-hit kills at longer ranges. The Agency Moderator on the muzzle of the ZRG 20mm has a similar effect: With it your bullets will travel much further before dropping off.

Since the ZRG 20mm is damn near useless in a close-quarters firefight, equip Overkill, to let you add the FFAR, which is near unstoppable at close-to-medium distances. For more on that weapon, check out our best FFAR Warzone loadout list.

Mid-range

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

The best ZRG 20mm Warzone loadout for mid-range fights

Attachments

Barrel: 39.3” Rapid Fire

39.3” Rapid Fire Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Optic: Sillix Holoscout

Sillix Holoscout Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Stock

Primary

FFAR

Perks

Cold-Blooded

Overkill

Tracker

Throwables

Lethal: Claymore

Claymore Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Since the ZRG 20mm is an absolute powerhouse, there’s the temptation to use the weapon in mid-range firefights. If you possess that kind of quickscope-savvy boldness, this ZRG 20mm loadout for Warzone is for you.

First, switch the sniper's standard optics for something a little more flexible, like the Sillix Holoscout. Next, the Bruiser Grip is a great choice for your underbarrel slot: It's improved ADS speed makes it easier to handle. Now, boost the ZRG's fire rate with the 39.3” Rapid Fire attachment for the barrel. The Airborne Elastic Wrap takes a fair while to unlock, but it gives big bonuses to aim-down-sights time and flinch resistance, both of which you’ll need if you want to use the ZRG 20mm in closer quarters.

As with our other ZRG 20mm setup, take the Overkill perk. When things get hairy in really tight firefights, you’re going to want to have a weapon like the FFAR in your back pocket. Also consider the Warzone LC10, if you prize handling speed and fire rate over everything else. The Heartbeat Sensor works perfectly here, letting you pinpoint nearby enemy players within a 50-metre radius. Additionally, the Tracker Perk is solid, too, allowing you to track recent enemy footprints.