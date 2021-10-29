The best LAPA loadouts for Warzone

Added to the game as part of The Haunting event, the Warzone LAPA is a new SMG that holds its own in Verdansk. It's unlockable in a few different ways, including Warzone, Black Ops Multiplayer, and Zombies.

Have a look at the 'Haunting' tab in-game for more—the Zombies unlock is probably the easiest if you hop into Outbreak mode, but if you only have access to Warzone it isn't too hard to grind out either. It's well worth doing, too: the LAPA really does hit hard with the right loadout. So then, here's the best Warzone LAPA loadout.

The best rifled LAPA Warzone loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 7.9" Rifled

7.9" Rifled Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd

Secondary:

Perks:

Cold Blooded

Overkill

Combat Scout

Throwables:

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

The barrels on this gun change its properties acutely. It's hard to decide which one to go for, and I'd recommend giving them all a shot before making your final decision. If you want a close-range damage-dealer, the 7.9" Rifled barrel is the one. If you find a gun barrel that increases both damage and rate of fire, you should really use it. Sure, your damage range will suffer, and bullet velocity issues will make things really hard once ranges get longer, but when you're close up the time-to-kill on this thing is ridiculous. Also, just switch to your Grav if you have an enemy at range—that's why your secondary's there.

As for the rest of your loadout, it's pretty standard fare. The Agency Suppressor is on a lot of weapons for obvious reasons: it's just really good. It boosts your range and bullet velocity, mitigating the losses caused by the Rifled barrel, and keeps you off the enemy radar when shooting. If you're flanking, it's crucial. And as with most Warzone guns, you'll want the biggest magazine capacity you can get: the STANAG 50 Rnd. It's a decent size for an SMG, and you'll be able to take down a couple of baddies before reloading.

Now we just need to maximise mobility to make the LAPA the ultimate run-and-gun SMG and help it compete in the current meta. For that I'm using the Tiger Team Spotlight. It's visible to enemies if their eyes are sharp enough, but it boosts your movement speed, as well as your speed while aiming. Coupled with your Raider Stock maximising your aim walking movement speed, you'll be a speedy strafer able to dodge enemy fire while hopefully putting your own bullets downrange.

I'm using Overkill because of how difficult it is to use the LAPA at ranges over 15-20 metres. Getting the Grav, or even the RPD, covers this weakness and helps you massively at range. I'd definitely keep an extra loadout with Ghost, though: If you already have a decent AR or LMG you might as well take the extra perk to stay off-radar against Heartbeat Sensors and UAVs.

Speaking of which, I'm using a Heartbeat Sensor here. It's so powerful against squads where people aren't using Ghost, something increasingly common because of the effectiveness of High Alert, Restock, and Tempered. You're also bringing Combat Scout and Cold Blooded to the fight. Combat Scout to keep track of enemies in cover as you shoot them, and Cold Blooded to avoid getting got by enemies using Combat Scout.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

The best longer-range LAPA Warzone loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 10.2" Ranger

10.2" Ranger Optic: SnapPoint

SnapPoint Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd

Secondary:

Perks:

Cold Blooded

High Alert

Amped

Throwables:

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

This build works as backup to a sniper like the Swiss K31. I've switched the barrel for the long one—the 10.2" Ranger—as it'll boost your bullet velocity and range values. It will reduce your overall time-to-kill though, since the damage and fire rate changes will mess with those figures. You'll need an optic to engage at range, too—I like the SnapPoint, but any of the reflex scopes work great. The iron sights are just a bit too messy for reliably keeping your target in sight from further away, and the extra zoom is always nice.

The other changes are here to sacrifice speed for accuracy. I've removed the stock and laser in favour of an underbarrel grip: Field Agent. It's the most effective for getting rid of recoil and is well worth losing out on mobility so you can make the most of the extra range already added to the weapon.

A lot of the rest of the loadout stays the same. Semtex and Heartbeat Sensors are still brilliant tools for taking out camping enemies who refuse to peek for your sniper, and Cold Blooded is still a solid option to deal with baddies using Combat Scout. But since it's a sniper loadout, I've chucked Amped on there. With it you'll be able to switch to your LAPA in a pinch.