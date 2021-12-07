Best gaming CPU deals available this side of the holidays

The mess that was Black Friday and Cyber Monday is finally being swept up, but there are still a few CPU deals out there waiting to be discovered. Even some of the best CPUs for gaming can still be found at discounted prices, so we've rounded them up and laid them out here, for anyone who's kicking themselves over missing deals season.

A CPU is one of the most important pieces of kit inside your machine, along with having one of the best graphics cards for gaming, and it'll contribute immensely to how high-end your gaming rig really is. Sadly, CPUs are one of those where stock hasn't held up as well as we'd have liked.

This is thanks in part to the chip shortage that's been shaking up the PC building community of late—CPUs are one of components worst affected by all that's been going on this year, so the deals season really hasn't helped stock levels. We reckon it'll be easing up soon enough, though. And luckily CPUs are more easily found than their processing cousins, GPUs.

Either way, here are the last load of CPU deals we could find, the ones that managed to hold out just for you. Some are only a few tens of dollars cheaper than the RRP, but at this point anything's a deal for a top of the line CPU.

AMD CPU deals

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X AMD Ryzen 9 5950X | 16-core, 32-thread | AM4 | 4.9GHz | 105W | $799.00 $709.99 at Amazon (save $89.01)

If you need true CPU power, then this is the processor you want. It's still a big pile of cash for a processor, but if you're a gamer that also has a creative bent, then this will pay for itself quickly enough. 3D rendering, video encoding, and raw number-crunching all benefit from the huge amount of cores on offer here. That it's an awesome gaming chip as well is just the icing on the cake.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | 8-Core, 16-thread | AM4 | 3.8GHz | 105W | $449.99 $369.99 at Micro Center (save $80)

$150 off makes this the cheapest we've ever spied the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, so if you're in the market, definitely jump on this while you can. Even without such a hefty discount, this chip is a seriously good deal for gaming and content creation. No cooler included here, however.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G AMD Ryzen 7 5700G | 8-core, 16-thread | AM4 | 4.6GHz | 65W | $359 $329 at Best Buy (save $30)

This isn't a massive saving, to be fair, but given you don't need a graphics card with this capable APU for some light gaming, it's still a decent bargain. You get a full-fat eight-core, 16-thread chip that will handle serious tasks every bit as well as more expensive offerings. We liked this chip a lot when we reviewed it. It comes with a cooler too.

Intel CPU deals

125W | $319.99 Intel Core i5 12600K | 10-core, 16-thread | LGA 1700 | 4.9 GHz | 125W | $319.99 $299.99 at Newegg (save $20)

This chip is brand new, but Newegg has already slashed $20 off its retail price. Stunning. This is a seriously impressive chip too—it runs circles around even the 11th Gen Core i9, so you don't want to spend too much on one of those while this chip is available. The only downside here is a higher platform cost, as only the more premium Z690 chipset is currently available to purchase.

Intel Core i5-11600K Intel Core i5 11600K | 6-core, 12-thread | LGA 1200 | 4.9GHz | 125W | $299.99 $259.99 at Newegg (save $40)

Of all the 11th Gen chips, it was the Core i5 11600K that stood out to us as a good deal for gamers. That said, it's recently been replaced by the more capable Core i5 12600K, though you can't find that for anywhere near as cheap. The bonus here is you can also save cash on a cheaper motherboard, so it's all-around a great pick for a budget PC.

Intel Core i3-10100F Intel Core i3 10100F | 4-core, 8-thread | LGA 1200 | 4.3 GHz | 65W | $129 $90 at Amazon (save $39)

There was once a time when a four-core/eight-thread CPU such as this would've ruled the lineup as the top Core i7. Those days are over, and have been for a while, and now you can find a chip that's equally as good for gaming under $100. Pick up a cheaper 400-series chipset and you'll be able to build a more than capable gaming PC with this at its heart. Just bear in mind you will need a discrete GPU for this, as there's no iGPU on the chip.

Intel Core i5 11400 | 6-core, 12-thread | LGA 1200 | 4.4GHz | 65W | $219.99 Intel Core i5 11400 | 6-core, 12-thread | LGA 1200 | 4.4GHz | 65W | $219.99 $189.98 at Newegg (save $30.01)

If your budget won't stretch to dropping $300 on a cutting-edge CPU and a new platform, then this six-core, 12-thread Rocket Lake chip still packs a mighty punch for the money. With a max clock speed of 4.4GHz and a pleasingly low TDP of 65W, you can drop this chip into a mid-range B500 motherboard to make for a great foundation for a gaming rig.

To be honest, we're quite amazed there were this many CPU deals to chose from with it being so close to the holidays. At least there's some choice, and even the opportunity to bag Intel's latest Alder Lake chip, too. Though, the best deals have certainly bought it.