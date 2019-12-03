Best Cyber Week gaming laptop deals 2019

Where to find Cyber Week deals
With Cyber Monday dead and gone, long live Cyber Week! The week-long deals on gaming laptops have been coming in fast and furious. We have laptops for every sort of gamer at different budgets. Some are budget systems, perfect for student gamers with not much cash to spend to more high-end users who want an RTX 2080 stuffed in a laptop.
Here are some things to consider when shopping for a Cyber Week gaming laptop deal. Content creators should get something with a minimum Intel i7 processor to handle tasks outside of gaming, like video and sound editing. As far as graphics cards are concerned, RTX 2070 and 2080, graphics cards should be able to let you handle streaming and recording with ease.
Everything else should be decided by what you need. You may want to consider a more lightweight gaming laptop with excellent portability and battery life if you do a lot of traveling. If you're in the market for a desktop replacement, make sure its got all the USB ports you need for all your essential accessories like mouse, keyboard, webcams, etc.
Top 5 gaming laptop deals
- HP Omen gaming laptop with GTX 1660 Ti, headset, and mouse:
was $1,399.99now $949.00 at Walmart
- Acer Nitro 7 AN715-51-73BU gaming laptop | was $1,099.99, now $699.99
- MSI P65 Creator with Core i7-9760H and RTX 2060 was $1999.99 now $1,499 at Amazon
- HP 15.6" gaming laptop with 1050:
was $649.99, now $449.99 at Best Buy
- Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop with RTX 2060:
was $1,599.00,now $1,229.00 at B&H Photo
Best gaming laptop deals right now
Here are our top picks for the best Cyber Week gaming laptop deals. We're aiming to find deals on a range of models to suit all needs.
Dell G3 15 | Core i7-9750H | GTX 1660 Ti | $999.99 (save $200)
There are plenty of laptops on sale already under $1K with the GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, but the addition of a more-powerful Core i7 processor makes this a more enticing deal.View Deal
Dell G3 15 | Core i5-9300H | GTX 1660 Ti | $699.99 (save $300)
A cheaper version of the deal above, this entry-level gaming laptop has a weaker CPU and only 8GB of RAM, but it's a good price.View Deal
HP Omen Gaming Laptop | $1200 (save $200)
A powerful mid-range laptop with a 144Hz screen and decent components including the RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD.View Deal
Asus TUF 17.3" 1080p 60Hz | Ryzen 5-3550H | AMD Radeon RX560X | $599 (save $100)
A very affordable entry-level gaming laptop that will handle modern 3D games at medium/low settings. Great for indie games, too.View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus M | $1,900 (save $300)
This is one of the few RTX 2070 laptops on sale right now, at $200 below the usual price. While still a bit pricey, the laptop does have an ultra-thin design.View Deal
HP Gaming Laptop | $499.99 (Save $50)
This entry-level gaming laptop includes an AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050. It'll be limited to low settings and 30 fps on newer games, but it's a great price. At other retailers, this laptop goes for between $520 and $580.View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 | RTX 2080 Max-Q | Core i7-8750H | $2,199.99 at Amazon (save $200)
Looking for the power of a desktop gaming PC with all the portability a laptop offers? This one combines the best of both worlds, now at its lowest price ever.View Deal
Lenovo Legion Y540 | 15.6" 144Hz IPS | Core i7-9750H | RTX 2060 | $1,229 (save $370)
While Legion laptops aren't the cheapest, you get good hardware in them, so the quality is excellent. This is actually a very competitive price for a 2060-powered laptop.
View Deal
MSI GS65 Stealth | 15.6" 144Hz | Core i7-9750H | GTX 1660 Ti | $1,299.99 (save $400)
A great middle ground laptop that boasts powerful hardware but a slightly weaker graphics card that doesn't support ray-tracing.View Deal
MSI GS75 Stealth | 17" 1080 144Hz | i7-9750H | RTX 2070 Max Q | $1,799.99 (save $500)
This beast of a laptop features a high-end CPU and GPU and only weighs 5 lbs. It's a solid deal on a top-of-the-line gaming laptop.View Deal
Non-gaming Cyber Monday laptops for sale
LG Gram 17" laptop | Core i7-8650U | 1TB SSD | $1,400 (save $400)
A very slim laptop with a 1600p IPS display that boasts 19.5 hours of battery life.View Deal
Acer Aspire | 15.6" | Core i5-8250U | 8GB DDR4 | 256GB SSD | $399 (save $130)
Walmart has this Core i5 lightweight for a bargain. Beware the 8 GB RAM, but laptops don't come much cheaper.View Deal
We're collecting all the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs, and everything in-between. Stay tuned to PC Gamer all through Cyber Monday for up to the minute savings.
When will the Cyber Week gaming laptop deals end?
If you're looking for a Cyber Week gaming laptop deal, now is really your last chance to buy. Most of the deals currently live are leftovers from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and they'll be hanging around for days at most. If you're looking for a discounted laptop ahead of the holidays, don't hang around.
How to save money on gaming laptops during Cyber Week
With the deluge of deals that ooze out of every major retailer every Cyber Monday, narrowing down your choice of laptop to a single one can seem like an overwhelming task. But there are a few ways you can prepare ahead of time so you can cut through the noise and find exactly, or close to, what you are looking for.
1. Figure out what's important
What are your must-haves when shopping for your next gaming laptop? What are some components or features that you are willing to compromise on so you don't spend as much money? You can write out a list if you think that will help, but knowing what matters the most to you in a gaming laptop can help you figure out the right price point in advance and hone in on getting something you won't regret spending your money on. Does a better GPU matter more than a display greater than 1080p? Only you will know what will make you happy. Read some reviews if that helps, too.
2. Bookmark price comparison websites
We work around the clock throughout Cyber Monday to post the best possible deals we can find, but sometimes it's helpful to bookmark sites like CamelCamelCamel to know if you are really getting the best deal possible. CamelCamelCamel will show you price histories of any item on Amazon, so you can see if you are getting the possible deal for what's listed on the product page. The price may not ever reach its 'lowest price ever' ever again, but could still be a screamin' deal if it's within $10 or $20 of that lowest price.
3. Look out for bundle deals and other extras
Retailers bring out all sorts of bundle deals during Cyber Monday, especially when it comes to PC hardware. They may be few and far between for gaming laptops, but it's not unheard of to have a laptop come with a game code or two, or with peripherals like gaming mice. Other extras can include mail-in rebates, which can save you some extra cash if one retailer is offering rebates and another one isn't for the same item.
