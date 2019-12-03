Best Cyber Week gaming laptop deals 2019

Where to find Cyber Week deals Amazon - All the things

With Cyber Monday dead and gone, long live Cyber Week! The week-long deals on gaming laptops have been coming in fast and furious. We have laptops for every sort of gamer at different budgets. Some are budget systems, perfect for student gamers with not much cash to spend to more high-end users who want an RTX 2080 stuffed in a laptop.

Here are some things to consider when shopping for a Cyber Week gaming laptop deal. Content creators should get something with a minimum Intel i7 processor to handle tasks outside of gaming, like video and sound editing. As far as graphics cards are concerned, RTX 2070 and 2080, graphics cards should be able to let you handle streaming and recording with ease.

Everything else should be decided by what you need. You may want to consider a more lightweight gaming laptop with excellent portability and battery life if you do a lot of traveling. If you're in the market for a desktop replacement, make sure its got all the USB ports you need for all your essential accessories like mouse, keyboard, webcams, etc.

Here are our top picks for the best Cyber Week gaming laptop deals. We're aiming to find deals on a range of models to suit all needs.

HP Omen Gaming Laptop | $1200 (save $200)

A powerful mid-range laptop with a 144Hz screen and decent components including the RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M | $1,900 (save $300)

This is one of the few RTX 2070 laptops on sale right now, at $200 below the usual price. While still a bit pricey, the laptop does have an ultra-thin design.View Deal

HP Gaming Laptop | $499.99 (Save $50)

This entry-level gaming laptop includes an AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050. It'll be limited to low settings and 30 fps on newer games, but it's a great price. At other retailers, this laptop goes for between $520 and $580.View Deal

When will the Cyber Week gaming laptop deals end?

If you're looking for a Cyber Week gaming laptop deal, now is really your last chance to buy. Most of the deals currently live are leftovers from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and they'll be hanging around for days at most. If you're looking for a discounted laptop ahead of the holidays, don't hang around.

How to save money on gaming laptops during Cyber Week

With the deluge of deals that ooze out of every major retailer every Cyber Monday, narrowing down your choice of laptop to a single one can seem like an overwhelming task. But there are a few ways you can prepare ahead of time so you can cut through the noise and find exactly, or close to, what you are looking for.

1. Figure out what's important

What are your must-haves when shopping for your next gaming laptop? What are some components or features that you are willing to compromise on so you don't spend as much money? You can write out a list if you think that will help, but knowing what matters the most to you in a gaming laptop can help you figure out the right price point in advance and hone in on getting something you won't regret spending your money on. Does a better GPU matter more than a display greater than 1080p? Only you will know what will make you happy. Read some reviews if that helps, too.

2. Bookmark price comparison websites

We work around the clock throughout Cyber Monday to post the best possible deals we can find, but sometimes it's helpful to bookmark sites like CamelCamelCamel to know if you are really getting the best deal possible. CamelCamelCamel will show you price histories of any item on Amazon, so you can see if you are getting the possible deal for what's listed on the product page. The price may not ever reach its 'lowest price ever' ever again, but could still be a screamin' deal if it's within $10 or $20 of that lowest price.

3. Look out for bundle deals and other extras

Retailers bring out all sorts of bundle deals during Cyber Monday, especially when it comes to PC hardware. They may be few and far between for gaming laptops, but it's not unheard of to have a laptop come with a game code or two, or with peripherals like gaming mice. Other extras can include mail-in rebates, which can save you some extra cash if one retailer is offering rebates and another one isn't for the same item.

