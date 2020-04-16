Finesse your loadout with these top Warzone perks

Looking for the best CoD: Warzone perks? You may already have a good idea of the kinds of weapons you favour in your mission to dominate the frantic firefights in the vast world of Verdansk, but they won't be any great shakes without some decent perks to complete your loadout.

That's not to say the various guns that litter Warzone’s mountainous map don't pack a punch, but your own loadout fine-tuned around your playstyle is almost always better. When it comes to the Call of Duty: Warzone perks to add to them, however, choosing between the long list of them can be tricky. So here are five of the best perks to try first.

The best CoD: Warzone perks

The best CoD: Warzone perks are:

Cold-Blooded

E.O.D.

Double Time

Ghost

Tracker

Cold-Blooded

Not only does Cold-Blooded make you undetectable by AI targeting systems, it also keeps you hidden from the heat-seeking eyes of Modern Warfare’s thermal optic attachments. You can still be seen (not targeted) by Recon Drones, so it’s still best to keep out of sight if you happen to hear one flying overhead.

Being able to slip past opponents and launch a deadly surprise attack is huge, especially when you combine this perk with Ghost and suppressed weapons. With so many eagle-eyed snipers lurking in the shadows, you’d be wise to add this life-saving perk to your loadout.

E.O.D.

Warzone’s hazardous battlefield is littered with explosives, so the chance of getting hit by frags is high. Fortunately, E.O.D. greatly reduces the damage you take from any non-killstreak explosive and fire. What's more, E.O.D. even resets the fuse on a live grenade if you pick it up to turn your enemy’s own frags against them.

Double Time

Whether you’re sprinting to evade the encroaching gas, making a mad dash to cover, or sprinting to revive a downed ally, this perk benefits you throughout Warzone matches. Double Time increases the duration of your Tactical Sprint, while also boosting crouch movement speed by 30% percent. This makes it a great choice for stealthy squads to launch deadly, last-gasp ambushes. There really are no disadvantages to picking Double Time.

Ghost

Disguise your movements with Ghost: with it equipped you'll go undetected by enemy UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors. While it's a handy perk in any stage of a match, it's particularly effective in the late game, once the circle is small and space is at a premium. If you’re tired of having your every move tracked by the never-ending gaze of the game’s UAVs and enemy squads consistently getting the edge, don't leave Ghost out of your loadouts.

Tracker

Any perk that helps you collect information on enemy squads is desirable. While taking out enemy contracts is a way towards high-kill wins, this perk another effective solution if you prefer a more active approach to combat. Tracker allows you to see enemy footprint trails, see markers at enemy death locations, and hide the death markers of enemies you kill.

In other words, this is the perfect perk for getting the drop on nearby squads and avoiding busy areas. Only one of your squad needs this perk, too, as you can simply communicate any locations of interest with pings and voice comms, so maximise the efficiency of your loadouts by coordinating your setup with your allies before you all clamber into the helicopter.