Best Buy is selling a sturdy GTX 1660 Ti-powered laptop for $900

Best Buy has a nice Black Friday PC gaming deal on a 17" Asus ROG Strix gaming laptop for only $899. Best Buy says this laptop normally goes for $1400, but it's no longer 2018—it's really more of a $1000 laptop these days. Even so, this is still the lowest price of any retailer, so if you're looking for a sturdy 1080p machine in a slim form factor, this one's a good bet.

The Asus ROG Strix G731GU comes with a 9th Gen i7-9750H processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. It's an ideal laptop for 1080p gaming, more than capable of handling most modern games at high settings at 60 fps. And hey, you get a pretty RGB light show with those colorful backlit keys.

We would have loved to see a display that did something higher than 60Hz on this 1080p display, but we are willing to let that go for this price. It's just not the ideal display for buttery smooth competitive gaming, where 120Hz is the goal. But if 60 fps is enough for you, this PC is an attractive option.

At $899, you're getting some pretty good performance and a decent battery life (it's a 4-cell lithium, and keep in mind that total life depends on how hard the PC is working), all on a large colorful screen. You won't be running Red Dead Redemption 2 on Ultra settings anytime soon (no one can, apparently), but you'll rarely dip below 60 fps otherwise. It's not a state-of-the-art gaming laptop, but it sure beats any console by a mile.

Just be sure to scan all the Black Friday gaming laptop deals before committing. Plenty of 1660 Ti-packing laptops have been sub-$1000 already, so there's likely wiggle room between your budget, needs, and the deals already out there.

