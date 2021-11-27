A pile of our favorite board games are on sale for Black Friday

As you're searching for Black Friday deals on things that plug into your PC, don't forget the value of unplugging for a while too. Leaving your desktop and playing a game on your dining room table is a great way to spend a few hours, especially if friends or family are visiting. And the board game business is booming like never before, meaning lots of exciting options to choose from.

Many of those games are pretty darn pricey, however. A big board game can cost far more than even a new triple-A videogame. So Black Friday is a good time to look for a deal on a discounted board game to ease the strain on your wallet.

Below we've picked a bunch of our favorite board games that are on sale for Black Friday. Whether you're looking for long strategy sessions, games you can finish in a quick 30 minutes, or something in between, all the games on our list are smartly designed with enough depth to play them again and again.

Not every board game we love is on sale for Black Friday (unfortunately). Some of our favorites haven't been marked down at all (looking at you, Betrayal Legacy), and others are discounted but not as much as we've seen in the past. The ones on our list below are genuinely good deals, though, and you're sure to find something you like.

We've noted how many players each game is intended for, and roughly how long it'll take to play them.

Best Board Game Deals

Twilight Imperium 4th Edition Twilight Imperium | 3-6 players | Time to play: 4-8 hours

$164.99 $119.99 at Amazon (save $45)

This space opera featuring war, conquest, diplomacy, and trade is like your favorite 4X game come to life. One of the most epic board games ever made.

Ticket to Ride Europe Ticket to Ride: Europe| 2-5 players | Time to play: 30-60 minutes

$54.99 $18.49 at Amazon (save $36.50)

Build railroad tracks and connect cities across Europe in this classic and easy-to-learn game. It's really a must-have for any board game lovers, and this is the cheapest it's been.

Pandemic Legacy Season 0 | 2-4 players | Time to play: 60 minutes $79.99 Pandemic Legacy Season 0 | 2-4 players | Time to play: 60 minutes

$79.99 $63.99 at Amazon (save $16.00)

Recent events have taken the shine off classic Pandemic, and it always had a problem with quarterbacking. This version, which rethemes it to be about a Cold War bioweapon and has rules that change as you play, solves both problems.

Under $50

Small World of Warcraft | 2-5 players | Time to play: 40-80 minutes $59.99 Small World of Warcraft | 2-5 players | Time to play: 40-80 minutes

$59.99 $38.39 at Amazon (save $21.60)

A World of Warcraft-themed skin on the board game Small World, with a set of mechanics and clever twists to make the game of rising and falling empires new and fresh for the Alliance and Horde.

Avalon Hill Betrayal at House on the Hill Betrayal at House on the Hill | 3-6 players | Time to play: 40-90 minutes

$49.99 $28.34 at Amazon (save $21.65)

Use tiles to build a haunted mansion and then try to escape with your life. Work together with other players, but beware—one of them is a traitor.

Libellud Mysterium Board Game Mysterium| 2-7 players | Time to play: 40-45 minutes

$54.99 $35.19 at Amazon (save $19.80)

One player is a ghost, the other players are psychics whose job it is to figure out who murdered the ghost, with what weapon, and where. Problem is, the ghost can only communicate through mysterious, strange visions. If the psychics can get enough clues, they solve the mystery and everybody wins.

Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective| 1-8 players | Time to play: 90 minutes

$49.99 $36.39 at Amazon (save $13.60)

Explore Victorian London in this co-op detection game, where you look for clues, talk to witness, and unravel labyrinthine cases. Can you solve it faster than Sherlock himself? No. But it's still great fun.

Dark Souls: The Card Game | 1-4 players | Time to play: 60+ minutes $50.01 Dark Souls: The Card Game | 1-4 players | Time to play: 60+ minutes

$50.01 $34.28 at Amazon (save $15.73)

There's a complex Dark Souls board game (currently 25% off) that comes with huge amounts of plastic, but the card game is more more straightforward: You and your friends trying to defeat two bosses before you run out of bonfire cards. Good luck with that.

Under $25

Codenames Codenames| 2-8 players | Time to play: 15-20 minutes

$19.95 $11.49 at Amazon (save $8.46)

Amazingly fun social word game that challenges you to get inside the mind of your teammates by trying to guess what their one-word clues mean. Easy to learn and great for parties. There's also a specific 2-player version.

Wizards RPG Team Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set| 2+ players | Time to play: Literally weeks

$19.99 $10.63 at Amazon (save $9.36)

Technically not a board game, but this boxed set with dice, character sheets, rules, and an introductory campaign is the best way to get into the tabletop RPG. The Essentials Kit is slightly cheaper at $7.74, down from $24.99, but the Starter Set adventure is a better introduction.

Repos Production 7 Wonders Duel 7 Wonders Duel| 2 players | Time to play: 30 minutes

$34.99 $21.13 at Amazon (save $13.86)

One of the best two-player board game out there. A tense game of civilization-building that revolves around card drafting. It's a lot like the multiplayer game of the same name but it's deftly focused around the battle between two instead of many.

Ravensburger Minecraft Builders & Biomes Strategy Board Game Minecraft: Builders and Biomes | 2-4 players | Time to play: 30-60 minutes

$39.99 $17.49 at Amazon (save $22.50)

I guess this is one way your kids from playing Minecraft all day. But seriously, it's a fun game about strategic resource collecting and exploring, suitable for both kids and adults.