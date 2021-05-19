Be a '70s-inspired superpowered stealth machine in The Chameleon this July

You wake up in a mysterious underground facility. You have no memory of who you are or how you got there. All that's clear is that you've got a moustache and a Hawaiian shirt, there are robots trying to find and kill you, and it's the 1970s. What do you do?

Well, in The Chameleon, a retro stealth exploration game from Merlino Games, I'll tell you what you do: You kick ass and take names using the superpowers you collect as you investigate the facility. (Though the robots probably don't have names, seeing as how they're robots. So, just kick ass.)

As you can see in the release date trailer above, you can stealthily transform into an identical copy of your robot adversaries, and then punch them into oblivion while they're busy ignoring you. You can also use a dash-like ability to zip past them, then turn around and punch them. Or you can slow down time and skirt around them. Then punch them. Whoever you are, you've got one hell of a right hook.

Unravelling the mystery of the secret installation called "The LRS" is the goal of The Chameleon. Why are you here, what is this facility for, and what strange experiments led to the current situation? And why do you look so much like Magnum, P.I.? You'll be able to unravel it in a few hours of playtime, according to the developer, but it's gonna take a whole lot of sneaking and exploring, and even more punching.