Battlefield Hardline: Criminal Activity DLC detailed

By

BFHardline

Battlefield Hardline's DLC is criminal. By which I mean the game's first "expansion" is called Criminal Activity, and nothing else.

It's your standard Battlefield add-on offering, by which I mean there are some maps, weapons, vehicles and a new game mode. Also, there's a nailgun. You can see the full offering below, courtesy of the Battlefield blog.

  • Four fast-paced new maps – Backwoods, Code Blue, The Beat and Black Friday
  • Two new rides
  • Two new ammunition types for specific weapons
  • A new gadget
  • Three new weapons
  • A nailgun battlepickup
  • New Bounty Hunter game mode
  • Six new masks: two animal masks, and four new police headgear options

As with all recent Battlefield games, Hardline is getting four add-ons over the next year. Criminal Activity is due out next month, with Premium members getting a two-week head start.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
