Battlefield Hardline beta: all gadgets and weapons unlocked for final week

Battlefield Hardline only has one more week in beta, so to make sure players see everything it has to offer all firearms and gadgets have been unlocked. This means you won't have to earn your right to access things like the Ballistic Shield, Breaching Charge or Decoy: you can now access them in your loadout menu on Battlelog no questions asked. Meanwhile, several fixes and improvements have been made to the audio and netcode.

According to the statement released by EA , unlocking all weapons and gadgets will help Visceral Games balance the final product, which is due October 21. The publisher also makes a point of mentioning that there will be “a lot more” guns, gadgets and vehicles in the final game, just in case you were worried.

In case you missed it last week the Battlefield Hardline beta is now open to anyone , so you can go ahead and download it right this second if you haven't already done so. In addition to that, players who manage to reach Rank 10 in the beta will get a special backpack at launch. Everyone likes a special backpack.

We played a bit of Hardline during E3 2014 and thought that it was decent enough, but not properly invested in its cops-versus-crims theme.