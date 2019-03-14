Battlefield 5 is getting its Firestorm battle royale mode this month

Battlefield 5 is getting into the battle royale business with its new Firestorm mode, which will be available to all players on March 25. Check out the reveal trailer above.

The battle royale mode was unofficially revealed last week, when a leaked tutorial video was uploaded to YouTube. It's still there, and you can give it a watch to see some proper in-game footage.

As well as squishy humans duking it out, vehicles will prowl the battlefields. If you're feeling vulnerable, hop in a tank. They're not indestructible, though, and make you a big target. Some vehicles will be all about thick armour and firepower, while others will let you get around the map quicker, while offering a bit of extra protection from flying bullets. 17 types of vehicles will be available, including a helicopter and a tractor.

Matches will fling 64-players into the largest map in the Battlefield series. You'll be able to go it alone or team up in 4-player squads. You won't just be hunting down enemy players, either. There are objectives that can be claimed for fancy loot, including tanks and a gun that calls in a V-1 rocket strike.

While the basics of looting, killing and outrunning a circle of death are all here, it does look like Firestorm's got quite a few of its own ideas about what a battle royale could be. I keep promising myself "no more battle royales", but I'm just kidding myself—I've got to see if a helicopter can finally help me get good.