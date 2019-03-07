Battlefield 5 battle royale could release soon

Battlefield 5's battle royale mode is scheduled to release in Spring (or Autumn in Australia), which means it could arrive any time between now and the end of May. But according to new in-game evidence, it'll probably end up coming sooner rather than later.

In what could either be a mistake or a tease, a recent Daily Order challenge lists playing Firestorm (the name of the mode) among its tasks. That's obviously a bit hard, since the mode isn't available yet. Specifically, completing that Daily Order challenge requires scoring 500 points in the mode.

Here's an image via Reddit user firexstudio (see the last entry in the Daily Orders list):

Firestorm will pit 16 teams of four in a fight to the death across "the largest Battlefield map ever". And don't worry, there will be tanks. Fingers crossed it can carve a healthy niche between the likes of Apex Legends, Fortnite, PUBG, Blackout... am I missing one?

For the full rundown on Firestorm check out Tyler's exhaustive breakdown of everything we know about it.