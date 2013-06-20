AMD claims Battlefield 4 optimized for them, EA responds

It's been a good year for AMD. After becoming the sole video card manufacturer for next-gen consoles, the company is touting its hardware as the optimized platform for Battlefield 4 , though IGN reported that statement as encompassing every Frostbite 3 game. EA was quick to soften the statement:

“DICE has a partnership with AMD specifically for Battlefield 4 on PC to showcase and optimize the game for AMD hardware," an EA spokesperson told IGN. "This does not exclude DICE from working with other partners to ensure players have a great experience across a wide set of PCs for all their titles.”

AMD issued a statement as well, saying, “Our relationship with DICE and EA is exclusively focused on Battlefield 4 and its performance optimizations for AMD CPUs, GPUs and APUs.”

I detest exclusive video card optimization deals. It'd be one thing if certain features (like Nvidia's Physx or AMD's TressFX) simply didn't work as well on other platforms, but sometimes it leads to the other side struggling to make the game not look like a screenshot gallery. Or, you get games like RAGE, where no one is happy.