Battlefield 4 Dragon's Teeth releases for Premium July 15th, according to Origin tweet

What are you up to on July 15th? It's a Tuesday, so you're probably going to be either at work or at school for some of it, but EA are rather hoping you'll dedicate part to installing and playing Battlefield 4's new Dragon's Teeth DLC. That's according to a tweet (quickly deleted) by EA's Origin account, which revealed (then quickly unrevealed) that Dragon's Teeth will be out for Premium subscribers on that particular date. If true, then we only need to apply EA and DICE's usual two-week delay for non-Premium members to surmise that Dragon's Teeth will launch for everyone on July 29th. That tweet/untweet is after the break, along with a reminder of what the map pack actually involves.

For posterity's sake, here's an image of the quickly deleted tweet, courtesy of MP1st :

That date was then removed for the more vague replacement tweet, which simply announced that Premium subbers would get the DLC "2 weeks early". As for what's contained within Dragon's Teeth: expect four new maps, five new weapons, a new game mode and something called the R.A.W.R., as detailed in this post from the other week.