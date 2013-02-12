Warner Bros. confirms third Batman Arkham game for 2013 release

The continuation of Warner Bros.' Batman Arkham series seems as sure as everyone's favorite costumed vigilante brooding atop a gargoyle statue in a pose of solitude . In a call to investors (via VG247 ), the publisher rather offhandedly states that an additional Arkham will swoop in sometime this year.

"And we also have a strong games release this year, which will include the next release in the Batman Arkham franchise," Warner Bros. CFO John Martin says. "So all in all, we expect Warners to post another very strong year in 2013. And with a little luck, the year should be as good or maybe even a little bit better than 2012."

Details for Arkham 3 are unknown, but VG247's "own sources" claims developer Rocksteady isn't involved. Whispers of a prequel plot taking place during the 1950s-1970s Silver Age era of Batman's saga were passed around since last summer and hinted of showing Batman's first encounter with The Joker—who, devoid of comic-book writer Frank Miller's psychological themes, might revert to his more campy origins. On a more nerdy note ( pushes up glasses ), the Silver Age marks the first appearance of Arkham City mastermind Ra's al Ghul, so that could potentially factor into the "first meetings" angle.