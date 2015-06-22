Batman: Arkham Knight gets a launch trailer

Here's your Batman: Arkham Knight launch trailer, then, bringing to a close this yet another marketing campaign. *Sniff*, they grow up so fast. This particular trailer has Muse in it for some reason. At least it's not one of the Muse tracks that is less a song than Matt Belamy's audible, sharp breathing sandwiched rhythmically between some words.

Arkham Knight, then. It's had some pretty good reviews. Unfortunately, they were all for the PS4 version—with PC code still unavailable. Hopefully we'll have a review available by the end of the week.

Batman: Arkham Knight is available from tomorrow.