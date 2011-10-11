Batman: Arkham City Robin and Nightwing DLC detailed

Warner Bros have released details confirming the rumours of Nightwing appearing in Batman: Arkham City , but only as post release DLC. The Nightwing Bundle will be available on November 1st, and will contain Nightwing (obviously) who is playable in challenge maps and has his own special moves and gadgets, along with two new challenge maps titled Wayne Manor and Main Hall. It also contains an extra skin based on Nightwing's appearance in Batman: The Animated Series, where he sported an outrageous mullet.

There's no PC price released yet, but for comparison, the PS3 version clocks in at £5.49. Of course since Arkham City on PC has been delayed , the Nightwing DLC will actually be out before our version of the game is released. Could the lack of a PC price mean that this DLC will be given away free as compensation for the delay? We can only hope.

In addition, the similarly priced Robin Bundle, which will make the Arkham City Robin pre-order bonus available to everyone, is scheduled for November 22nd. That's two DLC packs worth around £10 within a month of release, a steep order for those who already paid full price for a game. Is Arkham City taking DLC too far? Let us know what you think in the comments.