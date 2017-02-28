Baldur's Gate, Wasteland, Shadowrun series discounted in GOG's RPG Sale

To mark the arrival of inXile and Techland's Torment: Tides of Numenera, digital distributor GOG has launched The RPG Sale—a sale which celebrates the "brilliance" of isometric role-players.

In order to kick things off "with a bang", 2007's Eschalon: Book 1 is going free-of-charge, while its follow-ups, Book 2 and 3, are subject to a 60 percent discount over the course of the sale—taking those down to £1.99/$2.39 and £2.79/$3.47 respectively.

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition is now going for £5.39/$6.66, as is its sequel and the wonderful Icewind Dale. Samuel Horti's Now Playing last week put me in the mood to revisit Shadowrun: Dragonfall, whose Director's Cut is on sale for £2.39/$2.99; while its Hong Kong Deluxe Edition follow-up is going for £5.39$6.66 too.

The RPG Sale's full list of discounted games can be browsed this-a-way, and, as always, let us know your own recommendations in the comments below.

GOG's RPG Sale is live now through 8am GMT/3am ET, March 5.