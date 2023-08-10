Baldur's Gate 3 transmog mod won't make you choose between armor and drip

It is just me or do big RPGs often neglect to include the same handful of features that players always want? First, we always need a way to change our character's appearance after we create them at the start of the game—neither The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, or Baldur's Gate 3 included that at launch.

And we always want a transmog feature, but that seems to get left out of RPGs pretty often, too.

Transmog is a way to display the clothing or armor you like most without losing the superiors stats afforded by clothing or armor that's less aesthetically pleasing. In other words, if Baldur's Gate 3 had a transmog feature and you really liked Wyll's original padded armor, and later on you found armor with better stats but not as much style, you wouldn't have to compromise. A transmog feature would continue to show Wyll wearing his original togs while giving him the stats of the superior (but uglier) kit in his inventory.

There's already a bit of transmog in Baldur's Gate 3: you can equip a helmet but hide it from view, and you can toggle your casual camp clothes to be displayed even when you're wearing armor. But at some point you're gonna find better armor for your origin characters and you'll have to say farewell to their exquisite starting outfits.

Well, now you can transmog in Baldur's Gate 3—not completely, but enough to make a big difference. The Baldur's Gate 3 Transmog mod makes use of the camp clothing slots to let you display your character's original starting armor even if you add superior armor later in the game. I really hated slapping new armor onto Astarion because his original look is so damn cool, and now you won't have to.

Unfortunately the mod (currently) only works with those starting armor sets for origin characters, so it's not a full transmog experience. But at least you'll be able to keep your origin characters looking consistently stylish from the start of the game to the finish.