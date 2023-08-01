Baldur's Gate 3 may not have Golden Pantaloons, but you can get purple underwear by watching some Twitch streams

By Andy Chalk
published

Watch two hours of Baldur's Gate 3 streams on Twitch and earn some sweet Periwinkle Undergarments.

A tiefling bard holds up her drink
(Image credit: Larian)

I don't know if Baldur's Gate 3 will bring back the famed Golden Pantaloons, but it will have some very nice Periwinkle Undergarments, and if you think you'd look adorable with them on you can pick up a pair (along with some other swanky duds) for free by watching two hours of Baldur's Gate 3 on Twitch.

To get the Baldur's Gate 3 Twitch gear, you'll need to log into your Larian account, then use the "Connected Accounts" menu option to link your Twitch account. After that, you'll just need to watch a total of two hours of Twitch Drops-enabled Baldur's Gate 3 streams between 9 am PT on August 3 and the same time on August 17. 

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

You can earn the gear even if you don't own Baldur's Gate 3: It'll be waiting for you in your Twitch Drops inventory whenever you start playing, as long as you have a linked Larian account. If you don't, the Drops will expire in seven days.

Larian said in an FAQ that camp clothes will be available elsewhere in the game, but this particular set is a Twitch Drops exclusive. The full set includes four separate pieces:

  • Chatterbox's Tabard
  • Streamhopper Loafers
  • Periwinkle Undergarments
  • Channeler's Trunks

The Golden Pantaloons, for those who missed out on the original Baldur's Gate epic, are a pair of trousers that turn up early in the first game. If you carry them with you through the whole game, and then import them along with your character into Baldur's Gate 2, and then take them, the Silver Pantaloons from Shadows of Amn, and the Bronze Pantalettes from Throne of Bhaal, to Kerrick the Smith in Amkethran, he will turn them into a massive suit of full plate armor called the Big Metal Unit. It is so huge, you literally can't get through some doorways while wearing it.


That's 100% serious, by the way.

(Image credit: BioWare)

I think it's very unlikely that the Periwinkle Undergarments (or any of these other items) will hold similar secrets—restricting that kind of cool surprise to people who watch Twitch streams would be an extremely unpopular move on Larian's part. On the other hand, I would not be at all surprised if the Golden Pantaloons, or some close relative, makes an appearance—and if they do, I would urge you to hang onto them.

Baldur's Gate 3 goes into full release at 8 am PT/11 am ET on August 3.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

See comments