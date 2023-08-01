Baldur's Gate 3 may not have Golden Pantaloons, but you can get purple underwear by watching some Twitch streams

I don't know if Baldur's Gate 3 will bring back the famed Golden Pantaloons, but it will have some very nice Periwinkle Undergarments, and if you think you'd look adorable with them on you can pick up a pair (along with some other swanky duds) for free by watching two hours of Baldur's Gate 3 on Twitch.

To get the Baldur's Gate 3 Twitch gear, you'll need to log into your Larian account, then use the "Connected Accounts" menu option to link your Twitch account. After that, you'll just need to watch a total of two hours of Twitch Drops-enabled Baldur's Gate 3 streams between 9 am PT on August 3 and the same time on August 17.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

You can earn the gear even if you don't own Baldur's Gate 3: It'll be waiting for you in your Twitch Drops inventory whenever you start playing, as long as you have a linked Larian account. If you don't, the Drops will expire in seven days.

Larian said in an FAQ that camp clothes will be available elsewhere in the game, but this particular set is a Twitch Drops exclusive. The full set includes four separate pieces:

Chatterbox's Tabard

Streamhopper Loafers

Periwinkle Undergarments

Channeler's Trunks

The Golden Pantaloons, for those who missed out on the original Baldur's Gate epic, are a pair of trousers that turn up early in the first game. If you carry them with you through the whole game, and then import them along with your character into Baldur's Gate 2, and then take them, the Silver Pantaloons from Shadows of Amn, and the Bronze Pantalettes from Throne of Bhaal, to Kerrick the Smith in Amkethran, he will turn them into a massive suit of full plate armor called the Big Metal Unit. It is so huge, you literally can't get through some doorways while wearing it.



That's 100% serious, by the way.

(Image credit: BioWare)

I think it's very unlikely that the Periwinkle Undergarments (or any of these other items) will hold similar secrets—restricting that kind of cool surprise to people who watch Twitch streams would be an extremely unpopular move on Larian's part. On the other hand, I would not be at all surprised if the Golden Pantaloons, or some close relative, makes an appearance—and if they do, I would urge you to hang onto them.

Baldur's Gate 3 goes into full release at 8 am PT/11 am ET on August 3.