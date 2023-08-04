Where to find your Baldur's Gate 3 deluxe edition items

If you pre-ordered the deluxe edition of Baldur's Gate 3 , you'll have a little extra special loot to get your hands on. But in a game this big, where can you find it? Worry not, weary travellers, because in this guide I'll tell you exactly where to find your new items and what you can expect to receive.

Where to find your deluxe edition items in Baldur's Gate 3

Once you're past the prologue and make it onto solid ground, you'll want to set up a camp . While in the camp you can swap your party around and get a long rest to recharge your spell slots and health, but there's also a storage chest you'll want to take a peek in.

The chest is usually found near Shadowheart—though it sometimes changes depending on where you camp—so go ahead and open it. Inside, you'll find:

Mask of the Shapeshifter

Peculiar clothing chest

Bewildering adventurer's pack

The chest contains a fetching hat—the Bicorne of the Sea Beast—and the Cape of the Red Prince. You'll also get the Needle of the Outlaw Rogue dagger and the Lute of the Merryweather Bard, which is good news for a hot drow bard lady like me.

Interestingly, the Mask of the Shapeshifter, as the name suggests lets you change race and gender via the Shapeshift spell. You can't customise how you look in Baldur's Gate 3—or at least, I don't know how to right now—but with the Mask of the Shapeshifter, you've at least got the option to change how you look at random until the next long rest at the drop of a hat, or rather, a mask.

Inside the adventurer's pack, you'll get a bunch of food items that will be useful for setting up camp, as well as a few potions that will be useful as you carry on along the way. You can also give some of these items to your companions if you're encumbered.