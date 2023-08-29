How to enter Burrow Holes in Baldur's Gate 3

You'll likely encounter a Baldur's Gate 3 Burrow Hole early on in the game while exploring the wilderness. Similar to a Rocky Crevice, these tiny tunnels provide ingress into secret areas, or alternate routes to enter certain locations. The key difference is that while any old Halfling or Gnome can slip through a crevice, you need to be real smol if you want to enter a Burrow Hole.

So smol, in fact, that you'll need to do a little spellcasting to make it happen. Luckily, there are a variety of methods you can use, and most of them just require access to one relatively easy-to-locate spell. If none of these methods work for you, and you're dead set on getting through the hole, remember that you can always respec with Withers and respec again after. All that said, here's how to enter a Burrow Hole in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 Burrow Hole: How to enter tiny passages

Image 1 of 4 You can Reduce a Halfling, a Gnome, or a character disguised as either (Image credit: Larian) Transforming into a cat will get through the hole (Image credit: Larian) Gaseous Form also works on Burrow Holes (Image credit: Larian) It's far easier to get through a Rocky Crevice (Image credit: Larian)

There are multiple ways you can enter Burrow Holes in Baldur's Gate 3, but most of them require you to have access to the level 2 Enlarge/Reduce spell. Here are your options:

Reduce a Halfling or Gnome: If you're already playing as one of the small folk, all you need to do is cast the Reduce spell on them, and they'll be able to fit through a Burrow Hole. Alternatively, if you have the Disguise spell—or the Legendary Mask of the Shapeshifter—you can cast that to become a Halfling or a Gnome, and then cast Reduce to achieve the same effect

If you're already playing as one of the small folk, all you need to do is cast the Reduce spell on them, and they'll be able to fit through a Burrow Hole. Alternatively, if you have the Disguise spell—or the Legendary Mask of the Shapeshifter—you can cast that to become a Halfling or a Gnome, and then cast Reduce to achieve the same effect Wild Shape: For those playing as a Druid, getting through Burrow Holes is significantly easier. Simply use Wild Shape to transform into a cat, and this lets you slip through the tiny space.

For those playing as a Druid, getting through Burrow Holes is significantly easier. Simply use Wild Shape to transform into a cat, and this lets you slip through the tiny space. Use Gaseous Form: Since this is a level 3 Transmutation spell you won't get access to until later, it's not the most ideal solution to getting through Burrow Holes, especially as you'll encounter them early in the game. Still, if you have a Wizard, Warlock, or Sorcerer learn this spell, you can become a cloud of gas and get through the hole with ease.

Those are all of your options for getting through Burrow Holes. If it's just a Rocky Crevice you need to enter, then things are far easier—just cast Reduce on any character, or pass through it with ease if you're playing a Halfling, a Gnome, or are disguised as either.