Backspace Tron-ifies top-down shooting in spherical showdowns

If Deus Ex's Adam Jensen shrank you to cell size before injecting you into his cyber-arm (I never asked for that mental imagery), you'd probably see something like Backspace . In the works by indie studio Megabot and due sometime this year, the glowy top-down shooter presents a different take on the computer hacking theme with multi-tiered spherical levels and utilitarian cargo.

Backspace's fundamentals stay true—swat down swarms of enemy programs with high-movement firepower—and the neon-hued, angular corridors upon each globe look satisfyingly crisp and defined. More exciting is the ability to teleport to different layers of the sphere, an awesome progression mechanic promising more complexity to all the pew-pew.

Puzzles, which look like a mix of alarm avoidance, timing, and toggle shooting, often require you to haul along a certain piece of cargo or powerup such as a retrievable explosive for the correct solution. I especially like this feature—any tool-based challenges warm my nanobot-infested-heart.

Read up on more Backspace info on Megabot's website , and thanks to RPS for the spot.