Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 will include a Destiny 2 raid, Bloodlines, and Sekiro

A list of the games being tackled by speedrunners at Awesome Games Done Quick in January of next year has been released, and it includes a bunch of highlight PC games. A team will be taking on Destiny 2's Last Wish raid with all encounters, which should be an interesting one. Speedrunning a live-service game presents an interesting challenge—here's hoping Destiny 2 doesn't get patched between now and January in a way that completely invalidates their plan.

There's also a 45-minute Nosferatu speedrun of Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines, which will presumably involve memorizing all the sewers, as the Nosferatu vampires are so deformed they can't even be seen in the street without a hunt beginning. A speedrun of the mainline Fallout games (including New Vegas) will be wrapping up the post-nuclear RPGs in 2.05, and an All Beads/Memories Race of Sekiro in 1.40.

Check out the full list of games here, and here's the AGDQ2020 attendance guide.