Zarya goes into action in new Overwatch gameplay video

Earlier today, we spent some time with Bastion, an Overwatch character who is literally a transforming tank. Now it's time to look at a different kind of tank: Zarya, a muscular, pink-haired Russian who carries a gun the size of a Volkswagen.

Zarya looks (and sounds) quite a bit like the Heavy from Team Fortress 2, but as we noted in our PAX hands-on in March, her playstyle is quite a bit different. She appears considerably more mobile in combat, and her Particle Cannon is more defensive in nature: Rather than laying down sustained heavy fire, it projects either a short-range particle beam or an energy grenade. It can also emit an energy barrier that shields either Zarya or a teammate from enemy fire, boosting the cannon's power in the process. Her ultimate is a gravity bomb that pulls in enemies and deals damage while they're trapped.

The Overwatch beta is expected to begin later this year. Put your name in the hat at Battle.net.

Andy Chalk

