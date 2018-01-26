You're a sword-wielding fox in animal action game Vulpine

Developer Clockwork Giant Games holds a very literal understanding of the term "armed to the teeth," or so their game Vulpine leads me to believe. It's a low-poly action game with procedurally generated worlds where you play as animals wielding swords and hammers. Like, between their teeth.

There are three weapon classes—sword, spear and hammer—and three animal sizes to match. You've got small animals like rabbits, medium animals like foxes and wolves, and large animals like bears and rhinoceroses. "Each animal is a master of every weapon," Clockwork Giant says, meaning a rabbit wielding a massive hammer is well within the realm of possibilities. I don't know about you, readers, but I need to see that.

And we may well see that. Vulpine is currently on Kickstarter—its second Kickstarter, as it happens—asking for $22,000. At the time of writing, its campaign has earned $14,721 and will run for another 25 days.

Vulpine can be played solo or online with up to 32 players, which is handy because its boss monsters are a fair bit bigger than even the largest playable animals. Its Kickstarter page features some sort of fire-breathing deer dragon and an electrified ankylosaurus which will net you weapon upgrade materials if you defeat them.

Readers, I've revised my wishlist. I now need to see 32 hammer-toting rabbits fight a dragon.

Provided its Kickstarter is a success, Vulpine is slated to release in spring 2019, according to its Kickstarter delivery date. In the meantime, we'll have to make do with the animal assault Chris led in Beast Battle Simulator.