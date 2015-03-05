Your best World of Warcraft selfies
Last week, we asked you to send us your World of Warcraft selfies. While some might be convinced that taking a photo of yourself is the end of modern society (or at least of 10-year-old MMOs), many were happily snapping pics to the exclusion of all else—raid partners included. Here are our favourite shots.
"Eldiva is fairly serious normally," writes John. Here she's had a change of heart—although whether the garrison appreciates being serenaded is probably up for debate.
Kingleev's Tauren is all business. So business, in fact, that Kingleev didn't include a name or any other personal information.
Left side? Right side? Cmdr Ventian's Orc warrior Orkanos knows that the correct answer is beard side.
Here is the tale of Verath, the "Salty Hunter", as told by Benjamin:
"Before being raised as a forsaken he was a Tirisfal ranger, although he only lost his humanity after he died because his hunter skills and his feathered friend are still around him."
Ah, but what of his selfie skills? What do they say about his humanity?
Khadir's Blood Elf is a man of mystery. Who is he? Where has he been? What does he want? We'll never know, because Khadir didn't give us any character details.
"So," says 'NRowe', on the cusp of giving us the skinny on this cheerful couple. "This is my elf, Zalidel (left) and her boyfriend Elhondriel (right)! Zalidel isn't your average rogue!... Okay, maybe she is.. But she is very dorky and sometimes borderline annoying! But she cares none! Elhon, on the other hand, could live a few extra years without needing to take a selfie every five minutes.. Hehe."
I think that last point is what you might call an understatement.
"This is Cyclonite my goblin hunter on Mazrigos-EU, and she’s showing off her magnificently goblin-engineered assets in her selfie," writes Michelle. "She doesn’t mean her goggles," she continues, in case we hadn't picked up on the euphemism.
"She’s hugely proud of her goblin ness and is part of the faction wanting to be rid of Galliwix as she thinks he’s bad for profits."
"My husband (Tacotuesdays, left, troll rogue) and me (Chubchubs, right, troll hunter) PvPing in Ashran," explains Sara. "We are a dynamic duo that takes killing Alliance very seriously, but never miss an opportunity to take a quick selfie."
As I've always said, being able to balance a healthy murder/selfie balance is the sign of a lasting relationship.
And a second from Sara's Troll hunter Chubchubs. Pepe plus a miserable looking Khadgar equals selfie gold.
Mason neglected to provide any character info, but did provide more Pepe. In many ways, that's better.
"I guess this is too NSFW," wondered Jav. Hey, what you get up to in World of Warcraft is between you, your friends and the thousands of people that are now seeing this.
Who says people take raids too seriously? Kristen offers this shot of Spookly of Zul'jin and her unwitting guild members.
"I ended up photobombing some guildies and posting on facebook then I got this shot when we were wiping on Hanz and Franz in BRF."
Here's Claddoz's warrior Arfyreon...
This is kind of off topic, but why don't Blood Elves ever trim their eyebrows?
"My character is Taibe," writes Connor, "a level 100 Survival Hunter that raids weekly with my guild. She is very much into pulling jokes on everyone especially accidently pulling bosses... In this screenshot yo ucan see on my raid break that she 'accidentally' pulled Operator Thogar along with a bunch of adds that spawned off trains and is having a wail of a time about it! Needless to say the raid leader wasn't as amused by this... And she even managed to selfie it before the adds and the boss pulverized her to dust!"
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Here's Kayla's Blood Elf hunter Roseella giving the selfie treatment to the Lich King.
It's good to see him embrace the Frozen Throne's potential as a tourist attraction.
Here's Ryan's character Rokthaar, sporting the expression of someone who doesn't understand what they're doing, but who's damn well going to do it. Orcs, traditionally, are far more at home with bludgeoning than with vanity pictures.
I'll just quote Xingua's description of their character: "Mrgllrglrglrlglrglrllrlr".
Kevin provides us with a snap of his Troll hunter Arknee. Good handstand.
No, Joseph's druid Tianstalas doesn't have a massive arm. Rather, Joseph has a three-monitor setup. That's a pretty wide lens, if you think about it.