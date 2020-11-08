You can order Blizzard face masks now I guess

There are a lot of people in this world and all of them will get you sick with something or another, a fact that has been extensively proven by the year 2020 and the international COVID-19 pandemic. So, in an effort to, I guess, make money Blizzard will now sell you a variety of branded "Face Coverings" in packs of three.

It is currently "Blizzard GearFest," to my surprise, and you can get all kinds of new Blizzard merch if you'd like that. The line of 27 new masks is part of this event, though they're not guaranteed to ship until December 15th.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

You can get WoW Alliance face coverings. WoW Horde face coverings. Hearthstone coverings. Diablo. Overwatch, also D.Va from Overwatch. Starcraft. Heroes of the Storm, somewhat surprisingly. And of course generally-branded "Blizzard" coverings which are actually just the logos for all their franchises not like a big blue B or anything.

For you this is perhaps fun, and I do not question that and in fact celebrate your joy, but for me it is a depressing reminder that we're not on the other side of a horrid global pandemic. We're so far into it with no end in sight, in fact, that someone at Blizzard's merch department finally threw up their hands and was like "Nine months in we might as well make some money off of this."