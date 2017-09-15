You can now have an adorable fish pal in Subnautica who high-fives you

Ever made friends with a fish? Didn't think so. They're generally not amenable to humans, and fair enough too: we eat them. But the good thing about video games is that we can do things otherwise impossible, and thanks to Unknown Worlds, we can now be friends with a "Cuddle Fish" in Subnautica.

"The Cuddle Fish is an adorable companion creature," the update reads. "You may find Cuddle Fish eggs hidden around the world. Those eggs can be incubated in an Alien Containment module, and will eventually hatch into a Cuddle Fish."

So is the fish an alien then? Apparently so, but never mind, because its alien-ness is what imbues it with the ability to follow you everywhere, and to stay in a specific place if you command it to. There aren't really any other benefits to having a Cuddle Fish, but there doesn't need to be any other damned reasons to have a Cuddle Fish.

The video below shows off the Cuddle Fish in action. The update is available now.