You can now 100 percent Shadow of the Tomb Raider following latest PC patch

Interestingly, Shadow of the Tomb Raider launched with a different ending that was patched out on day one. Frustratingly, it also arrived with a bug that prevented some players from achieving 100 percent completion. That's now been fixed universally, as have a number of other issues in the wake of its fourth PC patch.

Collectable stats are no longer misrepresented in the UI, for example, and Dolby Atmos should now always launch without a hitch. Likewise, a number of "smaller" stability and functionality fixes have been applied; and players using Steam Input will now be shown appropriate icons for all supported controller types—in the same way this is displayed for native input players.

"While we expect this patch to be an improvement for everyone," says developer Eidos Montreal in this Steam Community post. "If you do have trouble with this patch and prefer to stay on the old version we have made a Beta available on Steam, Build 234.2, that can be used to switch back to the previous version.

"This patch will be applied by Steam automatically when you next start the game. If your game does not update, please restart the Steam client. If your game does not start properly after downloading this update, please verify the integrity of your Steam game files."

