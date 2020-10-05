Popular

You can install and run Crysis 3 on a GeForce RTX 3090's VRAM

Can it run Crysis?

On the one hand, here's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, now too large to fit on a 250GB SSD. And on the other hand, here's Crysis 3, running on a Geforce RTX 3090's VRAM. Hits a bit different, yeah?

The shiny new RTX 3090 has a 24GB frame buffer, and that's how software engineer Strife got Crysis 3 running on it, as she demonstrated on Twitter, by setting up a 15GB partition to install the game on, with plenty of graphics memory left over for a game from 2013. As she explained on Reddit, "There's no benefit to it really except I found it really funny, load times are pretty much the same as on a fast NVME drive, was hoping it would be faster but there is probably some weird bottleneck like this instead of doing it the 'proper' storage API way".

Sure, that's pretty impressive. But can it run Crysis?

