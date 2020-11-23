Yakuza's 15th anniversary livestream will include announcements about future developments

On the company's official twitter account, Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced a special 15th anniversary livestream for the Yakuza series, to be broadcast December 8. Apart from a look back on the entire series, the livestream will also include announcements for future developments in the series.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has not elaborated what "future developments" refers to, so you'll have to polish your Japanese and watch the livestream to find out.

Several guests will make an appearance, among them Yakuza's general director Toshihiro Nagoshi, Kiryu Kazuma's actor Takaya Kuroda, Ichiban Kasuga/Akira Nishikiyama's actor Kazuhiro Nakaya, Yakuza's chief producer Masayoshi Yokoyama and more. In order to "liven up the broadcast", Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio also invites Japanese-speaking audience members to ask questions via Zoom. If you would like to participate, you can apply here until November 26 23:59 JST / 6:59 AM PT / 3:59 PM BST.

In addition to this, another anniversary project called "151.5 hours" will be taking place, which refers to a Let's Play livestream running from December 2 at 13:00 JST / 8:00 PM PT / 5:00 AM BST to December 8 at 20:30 JST / 3:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM BST. In this stream, Yakuza developers such as Toshihiro Nagoshi will play Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. A special guest will join them at 20:00 JST every day. You can watch the Let's Play from December 2 on this Youtube channel .