Yakuza's 15th anniversary livestream will include announcements about future developments

【『龍が如く』15周年 記念特番配信決定】12月8日（火）20時より龍が如く15周年を記念した生放送番組を配信決定！ゲストに黒田崇矢さん、中谷一博さんをお迎えし、15年の歴史を振り返ると共に、今後の展開を発表いたします！視聴URLはこちらhttps://t.co/LuDiquRGkb#龍が如く pic.twitter.com/czdiVCL0RKNovember 20, 2020
On the company's official twitter account, Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced a special 15th anniversary livestream for the Yakuza series, to be broadcast December 8. Apart from a look back on the entire series, the livestream will also include announcements for future developments in the series.
Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has not elaborated what "future developments" refers to, so you'll have to polish your Japanese and watch the livestream to find out.
Several guests will make an appearance, among them Yakuza's general director Toshihiro Nagoshi, Kiryu Kazuma's actor Takaya Kuroda, Ichiban Kasuga/Akira Nishikiyama's actor Kazuhiro Nakaya, Yakuza's chief producer Masayoshi Yokoyama and more. In order to "liven up the broadcast", Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio also invites Japanese-speaking audience members to ask questions via Zoom. If you would like to participate, you can apply here until November 26 23:59 JST / 6:59 AM PT / 3:59 PM BST.
【『龍が如く』15周年記念】12月8日20時の15周年記念特番に向けて、12月2日13時から✨151.5時間✨シリーズ作品をひたすらに開発者や関係者が全力でゲーム実況する生配信を実施決定！毎日20時からはゲストもお招きする予定です！こちらも合わせてぜひご視聴くださいhttps://t.co/OvSQMQWLfj pic.twitter.com/DhfQdPMu9wNovember 20, 2020
In addition to this, another anniversary project called "151.5 hours" will be taking place, which refers to a Let's Play livestream running from December 2 at 13:00 JST / 8:00 PM PT / 5:00 AM BST to December 8 at 20:30 JST / 3:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM BST. In this stream, Yakuza developers such as Toshihiro Nagoshi will play Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. A special guest will join them at 20:00 JST every day. You can watch the Let's Play from December 2 on this Youtube channel.
The Yakuza 15th Anniversary Livestream will be broadcast on YouTube on December 8, 20:00 JST / 3:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM BST via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's official "RyuTube" channel.